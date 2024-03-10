“Reacting is crucial and he did so in fantastic way” - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star for bouncing back after early mistake

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for bouncing back from his early mistake in the Gunners' 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, March 9. The English shot-stopper has fallen out of favor with Arteta, who prefers to play Spanish keeper David Raya over him in crucial games.

Ramsdale has played in only 11 games this season, and his shaky performances indicate that his confidence has presumably taken a hit. Against Brentford, he made the starting lineup but was once again underwhelming in the first half. With Arsenal 1-0 up, he took too long to clear the ball from a backward pass, allowing Yoane Wissa to deflect his eventual clearance into the back of the net.

However, Ramsdale came back strongly from this dreadful error to make some incredible saves, and Arsenal were eventually rewarded when Kai Havertz scored the winner in the 86th minute.

After the game, Arteta praised Ramsdale's mental strength and perseverance, saying, as per renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano:

"Mistakes are part of football. Reacting is crucial and he did so in fantastic way. We really wanted to win for Aaron, we are so happy."

Arsenal now sit atop the Premier League table with 64 points in 28 games. Liverpool and Manchester City sit right behind them with 63 and 62 points respectively in 27 games each.

The Reds and the Cityzens are set to engage in a crucial battle for the EPL title race on Sunday, March 10, at Anfield, a match that the Gunners will surely be watching eagerly.

Arsenal make £25.5 million bid for Benfica star Marcos Leonardo: Reports

According to a report from TEAMtalk (via Sports Mole), Arsenal have made a £25.5 million bid for star Benfica attacker Marcos Leonardo in an attempt to reinforce their attack in the summer.

The Gunners had a midseason slump in form as well as goalscoring, and the addition of a new striker in the summer was considered a necessity by the fans and management alike.

They have recently hit a purple patch, having won every single one of their eight Premier League game in 2024, scoring an astounding 33 goals in the process. However, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he will still be on the lookout for a striker in the upcoming transfer window, and Leonardo seems to be their top pick.

Since arriving at Benfica from Santos for £15.3 million in January 2024, the Brazilian has already made an instant impact off the bench. He has bagged four goals and an assist in just 170 minutes of game time across 11 games, averaging a goal contribution every 34 minutes.

Leonardo's contract at Benfica lasts till 2029, which could make a potential transfer tricky to manage for Gunners' sporting director Edu. However, Arsenal could use the services of a top-quality marksman, and a move to the Emirates could be on the cards for the Brazilian.