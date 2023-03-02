"Ready to crack on again" - Steven Gerrard bizarrely backed to become next PSG manager by former teammate

Steven Gerrard has been backed by his former teammate Gregory Vignal to become the next Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager. He believes the Englishman can tackle the managerial job at the Ligue 1 side well while adding that the Liverpool legend is ready for his next adventure.

Gerrard shared the dressing room with Vignal at Liverpool, but the left-back only made a handful of appearances for the Reds. The Frenchman played just 20 matches and was loaned out to Bastia, Rennes, Espanyol, and Rangers before he was released.

Premier League @premierleague ‍ Not many players could strike a ball like Steven Gerrard Not many players could strike a ball like Steven Gerrard 😮‍💨 https://t.co/5a7c4eW7v5

Speaking to The Scottish Daily Express, Vignal claimed that Gerrard was ready to take the next step in his career following the Aston Villa sacking. He backed the Englishman to take on the PSG job if it arrived and said:

"I'm pretty sure that Steven is ready to crack on again. I think he is strong enough mentally to start a new project. Why not Paris Saint-Germain? They have been talking about him. I am sure he can get a good job soon whether that is in the Premier League or abroad."

Steven Gerrard linked with PSG after Aston Villa sacking

Aston Villa sacked Steven Gerrard in October - just 11 months after he was appointed as manager by the club. They replaced him with Unai Emery, while the Englishman has remained without a job since.

Steven Gerrard is inducted to the Passionate and committed, Red through-and-through, and a midfielder who perfected the art of the long-range strikeSteven Gerrard is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame Passionate and committed, Red through-and-through, and a midfielder who perfected the art of the long-range strike🔴 Steven Gerrard is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame https://t.co/cIwUwyrP56

He has been linked with a shock move to PSG as the Ligue 1 side's form slumped under Christophe Galtier. The former Rangers manager has confirmed that he is raring to get back and told BT Sport:

"I wish I still was [involved]. I think when you're around the pitch, in the stadium, you see the teams come in, you speak to Jurgen, you get that buzz of a feeling of a matchday - I don't think I'll ever lose that or not want to be involved in that. I am enjoying it at the moment being around my family, watching football. I'm enjoying being back here today stress-free, but I think if you love the game and you've got it in your DNA you're always going to miss it."

Steven Gerrard is reportedly the manager Liverpool were keeping tabs on as Jurgen Klopp's replacement.

