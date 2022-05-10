"Ready to go again" – Declan Rice drops hint on future amid Manchester United and Chelsea links

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has reiterated his decision to remain with the club, amidst speculation linking him with Manchester United and Chelsea.

The England international recently won the prestigious Hammer of the Year award for the second time in his career.

He spoke to the club about his happiness with the progress they have made, while also restating his commitment to helping West Ham next season.

"We've proved that we can play in big European games and our fans and our stadium have shown we can handle those big European nights, and that's what we want more of.

"I'm proud of the lads because we're not the biggest of squads… but in the end we've had a great year and we're ready to go again."

Declan Rice is reportedly on Manchester United's radar, while Chelsea have also been linked with the 23-year-old.

West Ham have, however, been emphatic in their stance that their prized midfielder is not for sale. The Hammers have placed a £150 million valuation on Rice and it remains to be seen whether any club will be willing to match this price.

United are in need of major reinforcements this summer, particularly in midfield. The Red Devils are set to lose the services of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, leaving noticeable voids in the middle of the park.

Chelsea could also benefit from a move for Rice and their new ownership might want to augment the squad with some arrivals in key positions.

Declan Rice has emerged as one of the highest-rated midfielders in the league over the last few seasons. His displays in the middle of the park for West Ham have also seen him become a regular on the international scene.

He has won 28 caps for England since switching his international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland in 2019.

Manchester United and Chelsea are likely to retain their interest in Rice but his comments suggest his immediate future lies at West Ham.

