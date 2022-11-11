"Ready to raise the name of Portugal high" - Cristiano Ronaldo posts inspirational message after Fernando Santos announces 26-man squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

Cristiano Ronaldo posted an inspirational message after Portugal coach Fernando Santos named his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo will be playing his fifth World Cup in Qatar. He has already played in the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018 editions of the tournament.

The Portugal captain wrote on Twitter after the news:

"Once again, ready to raise the name of Portugal high! There are 26 names on Mister Fernando Santos' list, but we are all summoned! Forca Portugal!"

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 🏽 Uma vez mais, prontos para elevar bem alto o nome de Portugal! São 26 os nomes na lista do Mister Fernando Santos, mas estamos todos convocados! Força Portugal! Uma vez mais, prontos para elevar bem alto o nome de Portugal! São 26 os nomes na lista do Mister Fernando Santos, mas estamos todos convocados! Força Portugal!💪🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/ZYrmIs4deq

Portugal will start their campaign in Qatar against Ghana in Group H on November 24. They will also play Uruguay and South Korea on November 28 and December 2, respectively. Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup commences, the 2016 UEFA EURO winners will play a friendly against Nigeria on November 17.

Here is Portugal's full squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, José Sa.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro.

Midfielders: William, Ruben Neves, Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Otavio, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Mario.

Attackers: Joao Félix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, André Silva, Goncalo Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams squad announced.



They face Ghana in 14 days time in the first group game. Portugalsquad announced.They face Ghana in 14 days time in the first group game. Portugal 🇵🇹 squad announced.They face Ghana in 14 days time in the first group game. https://t.co/7UGzHpornQ

Rio Ferdinand says Cristiano Ronaldo might return in a better condition after the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently spoke about his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo has scored only three goals and provided two assists across competitions for United this season. Ferdinand said that the Portuguese might return in better physical condition from the World Cup. Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel (via Manchester Evening News):

"Time will tell this season, when you look at the end of the season in terms of goals and what he's given back to the team, Listen, there's peaks and troughs in the season, there's ups and downs in terms of form. Cristiano Ronaldo, right now, isn't hitting the net like you're accustomed to seeing with Cristiano."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 We move on and we keep going after our goals this season! Thanks to our supporters that never give up on us! We move on and we keep going after our goals this season! Thanks to our supporters that never give up on us!👏🏽 https://t.co/KPXpPz2Jng

He added:

"The thing is as well, he's probably fighting for fitness right now, not to be giving him an excuse. If he goes to the World Cup and plays, he might come back in a better condition than when he left. You don't know."

Ferdinand further said:

"You're judging players on goals, I think Cristiano Ronaldo will always judge himself on goals. He didn't score at the weekend just gone, so that will have to be taken into account for the next game."

