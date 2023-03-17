Real Betis 0-1 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils march on to the quarter-finals | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United enjoyed a comfortable 90 minutes as they brushed aside Real Betis 1-0 to make the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday, March 16.

Real Betis made a host of changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Villarreal over the weekend. They were led in attack by the first-leg goalscorer, Ayoze Perez, as they looked to overturn a difficult three-goal deficit.

Manchester United, on the other hand, made four changes after their goalless draw against Southampton. Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri made his first start for the club while Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, and Fred came into the lineup.

Real Betis enjoyed a decent start and were close to taking the lead when veteran Joaquin's curling effort from distance hit the post.

Manchester United continued to enjoy the lion's share of possession as the hosts struggled to create good chances.

In the dying stages of the first half, they almost put the result to bed when Pellistri's volley off Bruno Fernandes' free-kick hit the post. Wout Weghorst could not put the follow-up back in.

The first half ended 0-0 as both teams lacked the cutting edge to open the scoring. A combined 11 shots were made, of which only two were on target, as both looked to be more clinical.

Manchester United started the second half brightly, with Marcus Rashford coming close to scoring with a pair of chances.

The in-form striker then practically ended the tie with a sensational strike from 25 yards out. The goal made it 1-0 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

Real Betis then made a triple change as they looked to cling to their last hopes.

However, it was not to be, as Manchester United controlled the rest of the game. The hosts could never really pose a threat to United's goal as the Red Devils marched on to the quarterfinals. Here are five talking points from the game:

#5 Real Betis' desperation did not reap benefits

Real Betis came into the game looking to overturn a steep three-goal deficit. However, they never looked like achieving that with their desperate attack. The hosts were hopeful and wayward in their attempts. David de Gea in the United goal was largely unbothered as Manchester United progressed with ease.

#4 Casemiro showed his class

Real Betis v Manchester United: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Casemiro brushed off his red card from the weekend to put in a wonderful shift for Manchester United. The Brazilian was instrumental as the Red Devils enjoyed complete control of the game.

He was effective in thwarting Real Betis' attacks and also got the assist for the only goal of the night. He finished with four tackles, two interceptions, two blocks, and four key passes.

#3 Rashford is having the season of his life

Manchester United v Real Betis: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Marcus Rashford's golden run continued as the attacker scored yet another goal. The forward now has 27 goals and nine assists for the season.

He has scored 25 goals in European competitions for Manchester United, making him the sixth and youngest player to do so for the Red Devils.

His fantastic form could prove to be instrumental as United look to lift the Europa League for the second time in the club's history.

#2 Facundo Pellistri had an impressive debut

With usual right-winger Antony ruled out with an illness, Uruguayan youngster Facundo Pellistri was handed the first start of his career.

The 21-year-old has made a series of good cameos for Ten Hag and took his chance well tonight.

He was a constant threat from the right with his impressive dribbling. He struck the post with a volley and almost set up Weghorst for the opener in the first half.

#1 Manchester United's brilliant season continues

The Red Devils are performing admirably in manager Erik ten Hag's first season. They have already won the Carabao Cup and are well-positioned for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

With the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and the Europa League to look forward to, a cup treble could be on the cards for Ten Hag's men. They have the most wins (32) out of any team in the top five leagues, and are also second in clean sheets kept (21).

