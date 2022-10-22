Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Betis lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have recovered from a poor start to their campaign. Los Colchoneros were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Cadiz this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Real Betis and have won 23 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' three victories.

Since Diego Simeone's appointment as the Atletico Madrid manager, Real Betis have won only one of the 19 matches that the have played against the team in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid have avoided defeat in 12 of their last 13 La Liga matches against Real Betis - their best league record against a single opponent since the 2006-07 campaign.

After only one victory from five away games against Andalusian opponents in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have secured victory on their last two league trips to the region.

Real Betis have won their last six home games in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since 2005.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last seven away games in La Liga and have kept five clean sheets in these games.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have managed to find their feet in La Liga and will be intent on securing their place in the top four in the coming weeks. The likes of Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day and have grown in stature under Manuel Pellegrini this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes