"Real bold decision" - Joe Cole impressed with Graham Potter for picking Chelsea star against Bournemouth

Chelsea legend Joe Cole praised the Blues after they secured a 2-0 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League. The former player, now a pundit for Amazon Prime Sports, directed much of his praise towards manager Graham Potter and attacker Kai Havertz.

Cole credited manager Graham Potter for the "bold" choice to use Havertz in a the centre-forward role against Bournemouth. Ultimately, Potter's decision paid dividends as Havertz played a vital role in his side's victory.

Speaking on Prime Sport (via ChelsHQ), Cole said:

"Kai Havertz led the line, he was excellent tonight, got a goal and an assist. That was a real bold decision from Graham Potter and I think that's the way forward for Chelsea."

Havertz opened the scoring for the Blues, but he was also very effective in other aspects of the game. The forward worked hard to press the opposition, constantly attempting to win the ball back and initiate counter-attacks. He also drew Bournemouth defenders across the pitch with his intelligent movement when the Blues had possession, creating space and opportunities for his teammates.

Havertz also set up Mason Mount for Chelsea's second goal of the match.

Overall, the German put in a strong performance that will boost his confidence ahead of a crucial period for the team as they look to secure a top-four spot in the league.

His skill, technique, and tenacity make him well-suited to becoming a quality forward at Stamford Bridge, and he will hope he can continue to deliver performances like today's.

Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Match report

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Chelsea earned a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth in their Premier League match on Tuesday.

The game started with the Blues taking control and quickly scoring their first goal in the league since October, thanks to a pass from Mason Mount that set Raheem Sterling free on the right wing. Sterling then delivered a low ball to Kai Havertz, who squeezed the ball under the diving Mark Travers.

Bournemouth had a spell of possession after conceding, but the Blues regained control and Mount doubled their lead eight minutes later.

Throughout the match, Mount continued to cause problems for Bournemouth, including forcing Travers to make a smart save down to his right during the second half. Despite a strong second half performance, Bournemouth were unable to score and the game ended in a 2-0 win for Graham Potter's men.

The Blues have moved up to eighth in the Premier League table. Bournemouth, meanwhile, sit in 14th place.

