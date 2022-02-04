“Real are not flamboyant either” – Pundit explains why PSG can feel ‘reassured’ ahead of Champions League clash against Real Madrid

Football pundit Geoffroy Garetier has given his take on the upcoming Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid. He stated that the Ligue 1 giants can be reassured to see that Los Blancos 'aren't flamboyant' going into the fixture.

Both clubs had to face cup disappointments this week. PSG crashed out of the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 after a defeat on penalties to OGC Nice. Meanwhile, Real Madrid were eliminated by Athletic Club in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey after the latter won the contest 1-0.

Speaking about the upcoming Champions League clash between the two sides, Garetier said on Late Football Club:

“This is the first time this season that Real has lost a match against a team ranked top 10 in La Liga even if it was the Spanish Cup. The two teams are not at their best.”

He further added:

“It’s a little reassuring to see that Real are not flamboyant either at this precise stage of the season. This is Real Madrid’s fourth defeat in 33 matches this season. Obviously, it’s not a lot, but Paris doesn’t have as many defeats either (against Stade Rennais, Manchester City, and OGC Nice).”

It will be an exciting Champions League clash between PSG and Real Madrid

Predicting the result of the Round of 16 Champions League clash between the two clubs is quite tough at this point.

At the start of the season, PSG were deemed favorites to win the competition as they had assembled a team of superstars. They signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi to join Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

However, there seems to be a lack of cohesion on the pitch and PSG's performances have been far from exciting.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid were expected to struggle after losing Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varanein the same window. Their defense has still looked weak at times but they have managed well as a team. Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have stepped up their game immensely this season.

Hence, it could be anyone's tie when the two meet in the Champions League on February 15 for the first leg at the Parc de Princes.

