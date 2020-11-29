Real Madrid 1-2 Alaves | Player ratings as Courtois error proves costly for Zidane's men 

Real Madrid were stunned at home as Alaves claimed all three points in a late Saturday night kick-off, in what has so far been a La Liga of upsets.

The Basque side, who were 15th on the table before this weekend, had not won at the Santiago Bernabeu since May 2000. But given how the defending champions Real Madrid have blown hot and cold so far this season, the shock defeat should come as a wake-up call for more stability all-round, with pressure mounting on Zidane for not reaching expectations.

Alaves weren't even close to being the better side on the night, as Real Madrid boasted 68% of the possession and had a sizeable chunk of the chances that were created on the night. Pablo Machin's side targeted Real Madrid's weak defense, which has been looked out of sorts ever since Sergio Ramos' injury. With Nacho Monreal being used as a makeshift center-back, the cracks were evident for all to see as Alaves went 2-0 up by the 50th minute.

Not to mention, Real Madrid have been missing Karim Benzema's profligacy upfront. The Galacticos threw everything they could at Alaves, but Mariano Diaz isn't a player Zidane can bank on. Casemiro's tap in pulled on back for Real Madrid, but in the end, it was too little too late as Alaves clung on for a rare win.

On that note, let us take a look at Real Madrid's player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings:

Thibaut Courtois - (4/10)

With his side conceding a penalty five minutes into the match, the Belgian keeper put up a valiant effort for the following spot-kick, and was only inches away from a save. He did well to keep out a dangerous Alaves counter-attack soon after.

But when things seemed to be improving, Courtois made the silliest of errors, cheaply giving away the ball and conceding a second goal, almost like his horrendous first season at Real Madrid. The scoreline could have been worse though, with Courtois being called into action numerous times on the night.

Lucas Vazquez - (6/10)

Advertisement

The make-shift right-back, Real Madrid's 'Jack of All Trades' on the right flank, made accurate crosses and worked tirelessly throughout, achieving a passing accuracy of 95%. Zidane has certainly got the best out of the 29-year old, who made crucial blocks against an Alaves side who were dangerous on the counter.

With Marco Asensio underperforming on the right-wing, there was an added onus on Vazquez, but this didn't get the better of him on the night.

Raphael Varane - (5.5/10)

Raphael Varane had a decent game

The World-Cup winning center-back had a decent game, with some blocks and tackles here and there. Was caught out of position too a couple of times when Alaves played some quick interchanges. But in the absence of Ramos, the 27-year old, who has amassed over 200 appearances for Real Madrid, hardly brings any leadership attributes to the table that the former radiates.

Nacho Fernandes - (4/10)

A pathetic performance from the make-shift center-back. Conceded a penalty within five minutes from the opening whistle, putting his side on the back foot. Can be partly blamed for the visitors' second goal too. Overall, a shabby outing for the 30-year old, which was reflective of his team as a whole.

Advertisement

Having fallen down the pecking order since the emergence of Ferland Mendy, Marcelo looked a pale shadow of what he once was. He was given the Real Madrid captain's armband, in what seems like a questionable decision in hindsight, with the Brazilian barely looking the part. Was taken off before the 70th minute with Real Madrid still having a lot to do to erase the two-goal deficit.

Luka Modric - (5.5/10)

The Croatian hero was energetic, but lacked creativity. Saw a lot of the ball with Real Madrid clearly winning the midfield battle, but couldn't make much out of it. Was taken off in the triple substitution in the 70th minute, with Martin Odegaard coming on in his place.

Casemiro - (6.5/10)

Casemiro was arguably Real Madrid's best player, but his efforts would get masked in a howler of a result. The Brazilian medio often had to run back and cover-up for Nacho's mistakes. Had a scoring chance in the first half, which was blocked, but made amends for it with a finish from close range in the closing stages of the match. The 28-year old made four tackles too, and was one of the few bright spots in a dull night in the capital.

Toni Kroos - (5.5/10)

Toni Kroos failed to impress on the night

Much like his colleague Luka Modric, Toni Kroos failed to continue from where he left off against Inter Milan in midweek. The 34-year old had a couple of chances to score the equalizer but was denied by some fine goalkeeping from the visitors. Showed his frustration with an outburst of sorts, earning himself a needless yellow card. The German was subbed off for Isco with twenty-odd minutes left to play.

Advertisement

Marco Asensio - (3/10)

A terrible outing from a player who was once considered to be Real Madrid and Spain's future. Had a few crosses, but never looked like he was in the game, summing up a largely tepid display. Asensio was taken off just after the hour mark for Vinicius Jr. The 24-year-old 'Golden Boy' needs to rediscover some form, otherwise runs the risk of being frozen out from the team by coach Zidane.

Mariano Diaz - (4.5/10)

The Dominican-born forward, slotting into the side in place of Karim Benzema, will always draw comparisons to the latter. A couple of headers in the first half, both off Lucas Vazquez's crosses, lacked the placement to really trouble the goalkeeper.

Mariano played the entire ninety minutes, though, with his two wingers looking in worse shape. While Zidane wouldn't entirely convince with Mariano's performance against Alaves, he certainly has bigger headaches elsewhere which need to be addressed first.

Eden Hazard picked up another injury

The €150 million signing from Chelsea, in his second season with Real Madrid, picked up yet another injury. While there is no official news yet on how long he would take to recover, the Belgian is more looking like a liability than an asset to Real Madrid. Had a shot at goal in the 20th minute, which was parried away. But was taken off soon after citing injury concerns, making way for teen sensation Rodrygo.

Advertisement

Substitutes :

Rodrygo - (5/10)

The Brazilian was brought on for Eden Hazard in the 28th minute. Could not make a major impact, with both sides looking to attack through the middle than spreading out play. Showed a commendable work rate though, winning the ball back for his side on a couple of occasions.

Vinicius Jr. - (5.5/10)

While a lot of speculation around his future at the club, the Brazilian, who has largely been restricted to appearances off the bench was brought on for Marco Asensio. And from the word get-go, looked a clear upgrade over the Spaniard, with some trickery and flair. Grabbed an assist as he set up Casemiro's goal.

Ferland Mendy - (5/10)

Zidane's first-choice left-back came on for veteran Marcelo, but couldn't make much of an impact with the onus more on the forwards. Didn't commit any errors though, keeping Real Madrid in contention for at least a draw.

Isco - (6/10)

The 28-year old came on for Toni Kroos and clearly kept the midfield hustling with his energy. The Spaniard, who has lately been overlooked, reminded his coach and fans alike of what he is capable of doing, creating a string of scoring chances. Was unlucky with a last-minute free-kick from the edge of the box that hit the cross-bar. Had that gone in, it would have been a mind-blowing equalizer.

Martin Odegaard - (4.5/10)

Came on for Luka Modric in the hope of getting something out of the match. The Norwegian played a bunch of slick exchanges with Isco, creating a formidable partnership. Played some precise crosses and flick-ons, barring one howler that nearly cost Real Madrid dear.