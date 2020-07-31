Real Madrid 2020/21 Kit update: Los Blancos release official home and away jerseys

La Liga champions Real Madrid released the club's official home and away kits for the 2020/21 season earlier today. The Spanish giants have been teasing a kit launch for several weeks now and have managed to create ripples on social media with an excellent kit design.

The kits have been designed by Adidas and the home kit pays homage to the traditional white of Real Madrid with a striking bright hue. Real Madrid is one of the oldest clubs in Spain and its rich history is of massive importance to the passionate fans of the club.

🚨 ¡NUEVA EQUIPACIÓN! 🚨

🆕👕 Nada menos que el éxito. Presentamos la nueva primera equipación 2020/21 de @adidasfootball.#HalaMadrid | #ReadyForSport — Real Madrid C.F. (34🏆) (@realmadrid) July 31, 2020

Los Blancos are unlikely to move away from a white home jersey and have ensured that Real Madrid's traditions continue to thrive with an excellent home jersey.

Unlike several other clubs in Europe, Real Madrid generally does not disappoint with its kit releases and has managed to please the fanbase yet again with two attractive jerseys. Real Madrid often strives to achieve success both on and off the pitch and has managed to tick both boxes this season.

Also Read: Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Manchester City is in serious danger after a positive coronavirus case

Real Madrid unveils home and away kits in a trending social media post

Real Madrid has a good history with kits

Advertisement

Real Madrid's home and away kits have garnered a positive response from the fans. The home kit sports a bright white shade with golden stripes on the shoulders instead of the sleeves.

Real Madrid has shown an affinity towards pink jerseys and has struck gold for the 2020/21 season with a fascinating away kit. The club's superstars will likely take these kits on to the pitch when the 2020/21 La Liga season starts in September.

The kit release bodes well for a Real Madrid side that has enjoyed an incredible season so far. Los Blancos have become a feared force under Zinedine Zidane and are one of the most organised sides in the world.

Kit of Champions 🏆 The Real Madrid 20/21 adidas Home & Away shirts are now available at Pro:Direct Soccer ⤵️



Shop the collection 📲🛒 https://t.co/atN72mDSQY pic.twitter.com/UDn0qYE67X — Pro:Direct Soccer (@ProD_Soccer) July 31, 2020

Karim Benzema is the Real Madrid star sporting the new kits in most of the pictures released by the Spanish giants. The French striker has had an exceptional season at Real Madrid so far and is in no mood to relinquish his newfound role as the club's talisman.

The 32-year-old striker managed 21 goals for Real Madrid in La Liga this season and enjoyed one of his best seasons at the club. Karim Benzema is one of Real Madrid's most important players and will play a crucial role in the club's Champions League campaign.

Benzema and Ramos are crucial players at Real Madrid

Real Madrid faces an uphill task in the Champions League and needs to overturn a 2-1 deficit at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City next month to progress to the next stage of the competition. Sergio Ramos picked up a red card in the first leg and will be unavailable for the game.

Real Madrid won the La Liga title by a margin of five points and will try to add yet another Champions League trophy to an exceptional collection.

Also Read: La Liga 2019/20: Team of the season