Real Madrid academy star Gonzalo Garcia names Cristiano Ronaldo and current Los Blancos star as his idols after 90th-minute winner vs Leganes

Real Madrid starlet Gonzalo Garcia has named Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe as his idols following his midweek heroics. The Spaniard started Wednesday's (February 5) Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Leganes on the bench.

Garcia had been on the bench on four occasions this season but was yet to feature for Los Blancos. The 20-year-old had earned his debut for the LaLiga champions last season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid started Wednesday's game well, going ahead through Luka Modric in the 18th minute. Endrick, who was handed a rare start, doubled the score in the 25th minute at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

However, the home side hit back through a Juan Cruz penalty in the 39th minute. The Spanish winger pulled his team level in the 59th minute.

Carlo Ancelotti took off Endrick and brought on Garcia in the 82nd minute. In the third minute of injury time, the 20-year-old got at the end of a Brahim Diaz cross to head in the winner.

Speaking after the win, Garcia named Ronaldo and Mbappe as the players he looked up to.

“My idols are Cristiano Ronaldo & now Kylian Mbappé,” Garcia said (via Madrid Xtra's X handle).

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester United in the summer of 2009. He spent nine seasons at Real Madrid, scoring 450 goals and setting up 131 more from 438 games across competitions. The Portuguese superstar is the club's record goalscorer.

How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo won the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Copa del Rey twice with Real Madrid during his time at the club. The Portuguese superstar got his hands on the prestigious trophy for the first time in the 2010-11 campaign.

Los Blancos secured a 1-0 win over Barcelona in the final after extra time, with Ronaldo scoring the only goal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner finished as the tournament's joint top scorer, sharing the feat with archnemesis Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid reached the Copa del Rey final again in the 2013-14 campaign and faced the Catalans once again. Ronaldo missed the game due to a muscle fiber tear.

However, Los Blancos managed to secure a 2-1 win, thanks to goals from Angel Di Maria and Gareth Bale. Cristiano Ronaldo had registered three goals from six games in the tournament, with La Pulga finishing as top scorer with five goals. The Portuguese icon currently plies his trade with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

