Real Madrid accuse Barcelona star of 'unsportsmanlike' behavior in 2-1 El Clasico defeat - Reports

Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a dramatic three-goal encounter at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday (March 19), with the former emerging victorious with a scoreline of 2-1.

While tensions evidently flared on the pitch between the two arch-rivals, it has now been reported (via The Athletic) that Los Blancos were exceedingly displeased with the way in which Barcelona's Gavi conducted himself on the pitch.

The heated encounter saw several altercations between the Real Madrid and Barcelona stars, notably including those between Dani Carvajal and Arnau Tenas, who eventually needed to be separated by teammates. Dani Ceballos and Robert Lewandowski were also involved in a tussle towards the back end of the game, and as appeared to be the case, Gavi took note of the situation.

As a result, with the Blaugrana driving forward while in possession, Ceballos was barged in by an onrushing Gavi during the run of play.

His shoulder barge infuriated Ceballos and Real Madrid on the pitch and, as per reports, was a heated topic of discussion in the away dressing room. They were said to consider Gavi's actions 'unsportsmanlike' and accused him of 'lacking sporting behavior.'

Gavi had also found himself in an altercation with Carvajal earlier on in the game. The 18-year-old's aggressive and intense style of play left Carlo Ancelotti's Blancos vexed in the aftermath of their defeat. Gavi threw his body on the line time and again and found himself in heated exchanges throughout the game.

Real Madrid unhappy with VAR controversy in Barcelona loss

While Gavi's actions on the pitch frustrated Los Blancos, it was hardly the only event that seemed to infuriate them during the game.

Madrid seemingly equalized on the night in the 82nd minute via a Marco Asensio strike, which was ultimately ruled out by VAR, citing an unspotted offside call.

This decision was said to have left the capital club fuming, with a dressing room source reportedly revealing (via The Athletic):

"We are sad, frustrated. What happened? A guy looking at a TV in Madrid has decided La Liga."

Merengues boss Ancelotti also had his say on the matter, saying:

"The disallowed goal? I don’t know, I really don’t know. I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know. I’m leaving with this doubt. If the VAR is sure. I leave this match very proud. I don’t think we deserved to lose today."

Barcelona have now amassed a massive 12-point lead over Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga. The two Spanish powerhouses are now set to host Girona and Real Valladolid respectively in La Liga after the international break.

