Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe responds when asked if he’ll shake hands with PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi if they meet in Champions League

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has claimed that he would shake hands with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi if their teams met in the UEFA Champions League. Both teams have qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Real Madrid faced Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 where they triumphed 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw over both legs. Meanwhile, PSG faced Liverpool in the last-16 with the Parisiens winning 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw.

Los Blancos will face Arsenal in the quarter-final, while the French giants will face Aston Villa. If both teams advance beyond the quarter-finals, they will face each other in the semi-finals.

In an interview with Le Parisien, Kylian Mbappe was asked if he would greet PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi if they meet in the Champions League. The Frenchman said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Of course I’d shake hands with Nasser if we meet PSG in the UCL. I’m not the kind of person who only looks at the negative, I know how to be grateful for what people give me in life, both professionally and personally."

Mbappe represented PSG between 2018 and 2024, winning 15 titles with the club. He contributed 256 goals and 98 assists in 308 outings across competitions for the French giants, becoming their all-time highest goalscorer.

In the summer of 2024, Mbappe left the side to join Real Madrid as a free agent. However, things did not end on the best note for the Frenchman as he has been involved in a legal skirmish over unpaid wages with his former club.

"It’s something Real Madrid has never done" - Kylian Mbappe reveals intention of winning treble with Los Blancos

In his aforementioned interview with Le Parisien, Kylian Mbappe said that he's focused on leading Los Blancos to the treble - a triumph the European giants are yet to achieve. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"I’m focused on Madrid and this historic treble that we can achieve. It’s something Real Madrid has never done, so it would be really extraordinary to achieve it in my first season. I try not to think about anything else to give 150% to Madrid and bring home these trophies."

Despite a comparatively slow start, Mbappe seems to have found his mojo with Real Madrid. The Frenchman has recorded 30 goals and four assists in 43 outings across competitions. He has also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup with the Spanish side in his first season.

Real Madrid are currently second in the LaLiga table with 60 points from 28 games. To win the treble, they must surpass table-toppers Barcelona who also stand on 60 points but with a game in hand and a superior goal difference. They must also win the Champions League and the Copa del Rey to achieve the historic feat.

