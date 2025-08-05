Real Madrid ace Rodrygo shares 4-word message after joining Los Blancos’ pre-season training amid rumors about exit

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has shared a four-word message on social media after joining Los Blancos' pre-season training. The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu throughout the summer transfer window.Rodrygo's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been subject to speculation in the last few months. The versatile winger was reportedly unhappy after seeing himself overshadowed by other star players.The 24-year-old became a peripheral figure in the dressing room following the arrivals of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in the last two seasons. He failed to keep his place in the starting XI under Carlo Ancelotti last season.Things have not changed for Rodrygo following Xabi Alonso's appointment as the new manager in the summer. He played only 92 minutes of football in the FIFA Club World Cup and started just once.Quite naturally, he has been heavily linked with an exit from Real Madrid in the summer. The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with interest in the former Santos man.However, the forward has shared a four-word message on his Instagram story after returning to pre-season training. He wrote:&quot;Volvemos a la oficina.&quot; (Back in the office)Rodrygo joined Real Madrid back in 2019 from Santos in a reported €45 million deal. Over the years, he has been an important player for Los Blancos and has been a huge asset thanks to his incredible versatility.He has made 270 appearances for the Spanish giants and has contributed with 68 goals and 51 assists. He has won 13 trophies during his time at the club, including three LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues.Real Madrid star set to sign new deal with the club: ReportsVersatile Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz is reportedly set to sign a new deal to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Morocco international has accepted new terms from Los Blancos and is set to sign a new deal.His current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in 2027 but Xabi Alonso reportedly wants to keep the versatile attacking midfielder. While he has not been a regular starter for the Spanish giants, he has been an important squad player.Diaz joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in 2019 in a deal worth reported €17 million and had a long loan spell with AC Milan. He has made 121 appearances for Los Blancos till date, scoring 20 times while also providing 20 assists.