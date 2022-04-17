Real Madrid add 22-year-old Chelsea star to summer transfer shortlist - Reports

Real Madrid have shortlisted Chelsea (Sunday Mirror via The Express) defender Reece James as a potential transfer target for this summer.

The Blues defender impressed Carlo Ancelotti and his team in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

James is one of the rising stars in English football and has now made a mark in Europe as well, according to the latest reports.

Reece James is a Chelsea asset

Having come through the youth ranks at Chelsea, Frank Lampard handed James his Blues debut in the 2019-20 season. The right-back took the opportunity with both hands. Despite starting off as a backup option for club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, James has now established himself as a first-team regular.

He has been a key player under Thomas Tuchel as well and despite a couple of injuries this season, James has racked up 30 games for them this term. He has scored six goals and registered seven assists for the Blues this season.

Why James can be a good option for Real Madrid

James is only 22 years old and is already an established first-team member. His ceiling could be very high if he continues to develop his overall game.

Madrid currently have Dani Carvajal as their starting right-back, who is already 30 years old. Their backup option is makeshift defender Lucas Vazquez, meaning Madrid need a new player at right-back.

James is good in both attack and defense and has all the attributes to get to the top of the game. Real Madrid can be a good platform for the player to test his skills against the best in a foreign league outside England.

Real Madrid overcame Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate in the Champions League

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 5-4 (on aggregate) in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Los Blancos won the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of a Karim Benzema hat-trick. Kai Havertz scored the only goal for the Blues in that game.

In the reverse fixture, Tuchel's men beat Madrid 3-2 after extra time but fell short by one goal on aggregate.

James played an important role in that match by containing the dangerous Vinicius Jr. and also providing width and support in attack.

