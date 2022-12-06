Real Madrid agree anti-Erling Haaland clause to sign Chelsea and Barcelona transfer target: Reports 

According to MARCA, Real Madrid have agreed an anti-Erling Haaland clause to sign Chelsea and Barcelona target Endrick.

Endrick has managed to attract attention from several European giants with his performances for the youth side of Palmeiras. He scored 165 goals in 169 games for the youth side.

Since making his senior debut, Endrick has managed nine goals in 14 games. He is a target for Los Blancos, and the reigning European champions invited the player's family to give them a tour of the club's training ground and facilities.

Endrick won't be able to make the move to Europe before turning 18. He does so in 2024.

However, Endrick and his representatives don't want a career collision path with Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has been marvelous since joining Manchester city from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. He has 23 goals in 18 games across all competitions this season. There are rumors that the player has a special release clause in his contract for a move to Los Blancos, which will be activated in 2024.

Hence, Endrick's arrival might collide with that timeline. Endrick will only be 18 in 2024. Haaland will be 24. Hence, the Brazilian won't quite be able to match the Norwegian's influence.

Real Madrid are also not too keen on pursuing Haaland. He earns an astronomical reported wage of €1 million per week with his current club Manchester City. While Erling Haaland's influence is beyond doubt, Los Blancos are unlikely to pay that much in wages.

Endrick, however, remains one of their top priorities. The Spanish giants, however, might have to fight off competition from Barcelona and Chelsea if they are to sign the player.

Javier Tebas sent warning to Spanish clubs involving Barcelona and Real Madrid

Los Blancos and the Catalan club didn't join the recent La Liga meeting in Dubai. La Liga president Javier Tebas provided a worrying assessment to the rest of the 18 clubs regarding the two Spanish giants' stance for the European Super League.

Tebas said that the rest of the clubs would lose an average 55% of their value if a potential Super League project goes through. He said (via Barca Universal):

“The Super League is an ideological concept created in 2000 and led by the president of Real Madrid. It looks out for the teams that have the most assets to be the ones that lead in football.”

He further told Que T'hi Jugues:

“I don’t think Juve is a leader in sustainability, I don’t think Barça is an example, either. The only one of the 3 leaders who can set an example is Real Madrid.”

