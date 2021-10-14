Real Madrid set to make Premier League star their top target for the January transfer window - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger. The German has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Chelsea in January.

According to MailSport, Real Madrid have made Rudiger their top transfer target. Los Blancos signed David Alaba this summer as a replacement for Sergio Ramos, who left the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

Real Madrid also opted to sell Raphael Varane to Manchester United this summer to reduce their wage bill and raise capital through player sales. The Spanish giants are yet to sign an adequate replacement for Varane, and will therefore look to sign Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in a deal worth £29 million in 2017. The German immediately became a regular member of Chelsea's starting line-up during his first two seasons with the club.

The 28-year-old, however, fell down the pecking order at Chelsea under the management of Frank Lampard and was heavily linked with a move away from the club. Rudiger managed to rejuvenate his career under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

The absence of Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma due to injury towards the end of last season allowed Rudiger to become a regular part of Chelsea's starting line-up. He played a pivotal role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season, and therefore decided to stay at the club this summer.

The former AS Roma star has enjoyed an incredible start to the 2021-22 campaign, but is yet to sign a contract extension with Chelsea.

Sun Sport @SunSport Chelsea contract rebel Rudiger wanted by Real Madrid 'talks to begin in January' thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea contract rebel Rudiger wanted by Real Madrid 'talks to begin in January' thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Chelsea could be forced to sell Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid in January

Germany v Romania - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Antonio Rudiger's reluctance to sign a contract extension with Chelsea could force the club to sell him to Real Madrid in January. The Blues are unlikely to take the risk of losing Rudiger on a free transfer next summer after the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Real Madrid could have the opportunity to sign Rudiger for a bargain price in January as the German will have just six months left on his contract with Chelsea.

Also Read

Los Blancos could look to include Eden Hazard as part of an exchange deal to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea. Real Madrid are eager to get Hazard's salary off their wage bill.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar