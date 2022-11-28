"Real Madrid are also interested" - Journalist claims Los Blancos have joined race for top Chelsea target 

Serie A journalist Carlo Garganese has claimed that Spanish giants Real Madrid have joined the race to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao in the winter transfer market. The 23-year-old Portuguese forward is also being pursued by many big European clubs, including Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United.

Amidst heavy interest from many European clubs, Garganese confirmed the entry of reigning European champions, Real Madrid. He said via Give Me Sport:

“Leão’s contract runs out in 2024. Chelsea, they’re still in touch, they’re one of the main clubs, but they’re not the only club that are interested in him. Real Madrid are also interested in him as well.”

Real Madrid's top scorer from last season, Karim Benzema, is facing consistent injury issues and Los Blancos believe Leao could be a like-for-like replacement for the French international.

Leao has been performing well for AC Milan since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, scoring 21 goals and providing as many assists in 62 matches. He is also part of the 26-man Portuguese national team squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Sporting and Lille forward made an instant impact in Portugal's first Group H game against Ghana on November 24, as he scored the third goal of the day for his team. Portugal registered a hard-fought 3-2 win over their African rivals to go on top of their group.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



15 touches

1 shot on target

1 goal



Made it safe for Portugal. Rafael Leao’s game by numbers vs. Ghana:15 touches1 shot on target1 goalMade it safe for Portugal. Rafael Leao’s game by numbers vs. Ghana:15 touches1 shot on target1 goalMade it safe for Portugal. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/efKUL9Tb55

The Portuguese youngster has not yet commented upon his future despite getting linked with a few of the biggest European clubs as he seems committed to delivering for his national team at the FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, AC Milan are reportedly preparing a better contract to offer Leao in an attempt to stop him from leaving the San Siro.

Portugal fans demand Real Madrid and Chelsea target Rafael Leao to start against Uruguay in their second Group H clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal fans want manager Fernando Santos to start Rafael Leao when they take on Uruguay in their second Group H clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, November 28.

Leao came on as a substitute in the second half of Portugal's game against Ghana and scored within five minutes of him coming on the pitch to help his team seal the win. Portugal dominated the first half against their African rivals with Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix starting the game but Seleco's failed to make an early breakthrough.

The Portuguese national team needed more pace on the wings and Leao's arrival in the last quarter of the game gave them a much-needed fix in the final third. Bruno Fernandes first set up Joao Felix for the second goal and a few minutes later assisted Leao to put Portugal ahead in the game. Their skipper Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal from the penalty spot, becoming the first-ever men's player to score in five different World Cup summits.

Here are some of the fans demanding Rafael Leao's inclusion in the starting X1 against Uruguay.:

VICTOR🇵🇹🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @thevictorukpai Portugal should start Dalot, Nuno Mendes and Leao. If Caceres is to be their RB, it’s necessary to play someone explosive on him. That man is Leao Portugal should start Dalot, Nuno Mendes and Leao. If Caceres is to be their RB, it’s necessary to play someone explosive on him. That man is Leao

V.🇵🇹 @UtdVam



Rafael leao needs to start alongside Felix.

Bruno ALWAYS needs to be played central.

Dalot at rb is our best option with cancelo or Mendes at lb.

Need Pepe back ASAP.



#Ronaldo𓃵 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 Few things we learnt from that Portugal game:-Rafael leao needs to start alongside Felix.Bruno ALWAYS needs to be played central.Dalot at rb is our best option with cancelo or Mendes at lb.Need Pepe back ASAP. Few things we learnt from that Portugal game:-Rafael leao needs to start alongside Felix.Bruno ALWAYS needs to be played central.Dalot at rb is our best option with cancelo or Mendes at lb.Need Pepe back ASAP.#Ronaldo𓃵 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 https://t.co/FHBVsIa25g

Nick Mercadante @NMercad Leao not starting for Portugal is ridiculous. He’s in the top handful of players on planet earth right now. There’s no team he shouldn’t start for. Leao not starting for Portugal is ridiculous. He’s in the top handful of players on planet earth right now. There’s no team he shouldn’t start for.

𝗖𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘄 🇵🇹 @014MadeCRABOW @RamobaSeeta @BigWiz_ i will need Santos to start Ronaldo, Joao & Leao. & for the defenders to be serious man. Cancelo is costing Portugal big time. he next to take any game’s serious @RamobaSeeta @BigWiz_ i will need Santos to start Ronaldo, Joao & Leao. & for the defenders to be serious man. Cancelo is costing Portugal big time. he next to take any game’s serious

It remains to be seen if Portugal boss Fernando Santos brings Rafael Leao into the starting XI for the game against Uruguay.

Get Cameroon vs Serbia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes