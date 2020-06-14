Real Madrid announce player shirt auctions for fans across the world

Real Madrid has announced an inspirational match-worn shirt auction to raise funds to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Blancos are under pressure to pick up a victory against Eibar after Barcelona emerged victorious against Mallorca.

Real Madrid takes yet another step to fight the worldwide pandemic

According to a report published by Spanish newspaper Cadena Ser, Real Madrid has decided to auction the shirts of the club's superstars for the remainder of its home games this season. Real Madrid's first fixture is against Basque side Eibar later today.

Today: Mallorca vs. Barca

Tomorrow: Real Madrid vs. Eibar



La Liga's title race is back underway this weekend pic.twitter.com/UJCAwpdZ9M — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 13, 2020

The proceeds of the auctioned shirt sales will be contributed by Real Madrid to the fight against the worldwide pandemic. Real Madrid's landmark decision to auction these shirts comes in the wake of its decision to play the side's home game at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium this season.

Real Madrid takes on Eibar in the club's opening fixture of the restarted La Liga season later today.

Real Madrid to auction shirts during the Eibar fixture

Real Madrid's superstars have pitched in to fight the worldwide pandemic

According to multiple reports in the Spanish media, Real Madrid has announced its decision to auction the match jerseys of several of its popular stars after each home game for the remainder of the season.

Real Madrid will kickstart the auction after the club's fixture with Eibar today. With renovations taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Real Madrid will use the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium for the rest of the season.

This is not the first time Real Madrid has pitched in to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. When the outbreak of the virus reached its zenith in Spain, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez offered the Santiago Bernabeu stadium as a storage facility for medical supplies.

A view of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on March 26, 2020. Real Madrid's stadium will be used to store medical supplies needed in the battle against the #coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Spanish club announced #AA



📸: Burak Akbulut pic.twitter.com/c782t7iITP — Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) March 27, 2020

In an official statement released by Real Madrid, the club committed to alleviating the social hardships caused by the pandemic on the people of Spain.

"The funds raised in these auctions will go towards maintaining the Real Madrid Foundation's social sporting projects, which help to alleviate the devastating social impact of the pandemic, in collaboration with the main NGOs and socio-educational entities in the world."

According to Real Madrid's statement, the auction will be live for four days after the end of each home match. The time period has been set to negate any disparity caused by timezones and makes the auction accessible to fans all over the world.

Real Madrid has regularly contributed to the fight against COVID-19

"It is a dynamic process that closes four days after the end of the match. The objective is to allow fans from all over the world to participate, since due to the time zones of each continent many watch the matches delayed."

Real Madrid's players have trained hard going into the La Liga restart, with the likes of Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos putting in the hours in the gym to maintain match fitness ahead of a hectic La Liga schedule.

Real Madrid will want to make a powerful statement against Eibar later today. Los Blancos have the home advantage going into the fixture and also have an excellent record against the Basque outfit.

Barcelona announced its designs on the La Liga title yesterday with a resounding 4-0 thrashing of Mallorca. Real Madrid's superstars will need to put in an excellent performance against Eibar to maintain the pressure on the Catalans in the title race.

