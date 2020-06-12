×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Real Madrid v SD Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

  • SD Eibar travel to the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium to take on Real Madrid in La Liga.
  • Real Madrid will look to return to winning games in their first game back after the restart, as they aim to secure their first league title since 2017.
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 12 Jun 2020, 04:09 IST
Real Madrid host SD Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid
Real Madrid host SD Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid

Real Madrid entertain SD Eibar in La Liga as they aim to get their title charge back on track with the victory. Los Blancos suffered a damaging defeat against Real Betis in their previous league encounter, a result that handed the initiative to Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

The Blaugrana are currently two points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga summit and Zinedine Zidane's men are expected to play catch-up once again.

Despite registering a morale-boosting 2-0 victory against their arch-rivals in March, Real Madrid were beaten a week later by Betis and also suffered defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Eibar, on the other hand, are fighting to secure their La Liga status are find themselves in 16th position on the league standings. Real Madrid will play the rest of their home games at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium this season, as the Santiago Bernabeu continues to undergo a multi-million dollar renovation.

Real Madrid v SD Eibar Head to Head

Real Madrid have won just once in their last four games across all competitions, a 2-0 victory against arch-rivals Barcelona in El Clasico. However, Los Blancos recorded a routine 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture, as Karim Benzema lead the line to devastating effect with a brace.

Real Madrid form guide: W-D-L-L-W-L

Advertisement

SD Eibar form guide: D-L-L-W-L-L

Real Madrid v SD Eibar Team News

Eden Hazard has returned to full fitness and his return comes as a timely boost to Real Madrid's title hopes. The Belgian maestro has shown flashes of brilliance, but his first season in Spain has been derailed by a long-term injury picked up in Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain in November 2019.

While Hazard's return is a welcome boost for Los Blancos, they will have a wait a bit longer to see fellow new signing Luka Jovic turn out for the club. The Serbian striker picked up a freak foot injury last month and is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

Aside from the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker, Real Madrid have no fresh injury concerns and are expected to field a strong squad.

Injuries: Luka Jovic

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Real Madrid v SD Eibar Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

SD Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Dmitrovic, Rober Correa, Anaitz Arbilla, Pedro Bigas, Jose Angel, Sergio Alvarez, Gonzalo Escalante, Fabio Orellana, Edu Exposito, Takashi Inui, Kike

Real Madrid v SD Eibar Prediction

Real Madrid have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and will look to get their faltering league season back on track with a victory against a struggling Eibar side.

Zidane and co cannot afford too many slip-ups if they are to win their first La Liga title since the 2016-17 season and are expected to record a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 SD Eibar

Also Read: Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more

Published 12 Jun 2020, 04:09 IST
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Eden Hazard Karim Benzema Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 28
FT SEV REA
2 - 0
 Sevilla vs Real Betis
Today GRA GET 11:00 PM Granada vs Getafe
Tomorrow VAL LEV 01:30 AM Valencia vs Levante
Tomorrow ESP DEP 05:30 PM Espanyol vs Deportivo Alavés
Tomorrow CEL VIL 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
Tomorrow LEG REA 11:00 PM Leganés vs Real Valladolid
14 Jun MAL BAR 01:30 AM Mallorca vs Barcelona
14 Jun ATH ATL 05:30 PM Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
14 Jun REA EIB 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Eibar
15 Jun REA OSA 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Osasuna
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Bundesliga 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Premier League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी