Real Madrid v SD Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

SD Eibar travel to the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium to take on Real Madrid in La Liga.

Real Madrid will look to return to winning games in their first game back after the restart, as they aim to secure their first league title since 2017.

Real Madrid host SD Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid

Real Madrid entertain SD Eibar in La Liga as they aim to get their title charge back on track with the victory. Los Blancos suffered a damaging defeat against Real Betis in their previous league encounter, a result that handed the initiative to Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

The Blaugrana are currently two points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga summit and Zinedine Zidane's men are expected to play catch-up once again.

🏗🏟 The greatest stadium in the world will become even greater!

👇 Check out the development of the works!#RealMadrid | #HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 11, 2020

Despite registering a morale-boosting 2-0 victory against their arch-rivals in March, Real Madrid were beaten a week later by Betis and also suffered defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Eibar, on the other hand, are fighting to secure their La Liga status are find themselves in 16th position on the league standings. Real Madrid will play the rest of their home games at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium this season, as the Santiago Bernabeu continues to undergo a multi-million dollar renovation.

Real Madrid v SD Eibar Head to Head

Real Madrid have won just once in their last four games across all competitions, a 2-0 victory against arch-rivals Barcelona in El Clasico. However, Los Blancos recorded a routine 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture, as Karim Benzema lead the line to devastating effect with a brace.

Real Madrid form guide: W-D-L-L-W-L

Advertisement

SD Eibar form guide: D-L-L-W-L-L

Real Madrid v SD Eibar Team News

Eden Hazard has returned to full fitness and his return comes as a timely boost to Real Madrid's title hopes. The Belgian maestro has shown flashes of brilliance, but his first season in Spain has been derailed by a long-term injury picked up in Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain in November 2019.

While Hazard's return is a welcome boost for Los Blancos, they will have a wait a bit longer to see fellow new signing Luka Jovic turn out for the club. The Serbian striker picked up a freak foot injury last month and is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

Aside from the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker, Real Madrid have no fresh injury concerns and are expected to field a strong squad.

Injuries: Luka Jovic

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Real Madrid v SD Eibar Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

SD Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Dmitrovic, Rober Correa, Anaitz Arbilla, Pedro Bigas, Jose Angel, Sergio Alvarez, Gonzalo Escalante, Fabio Orellana, Edu Exposito, Takashi Inui, Kike

Real Madrid v SD Eibar Prediction

Real Madrid have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and will look to get their faltering league season back on track with a victory against a struggling Eibar side.

The Real Madrid squad completed their latest training session in preparation for the meeting with Éibar. pic.twitter.com/PkibVcSCMD — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) June 11, 2020

Zidane and co cannot afford too many slip-ups if they are to win their first La Liga title since the 2016-17 season and are expected to record a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 SD Eibar

Also Read: Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more