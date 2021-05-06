Real Madrid attacker could join forces with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is attracting interest from Serie A once again, with AS Roma reportedly keen on signing him this summer.

AS Roma have appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager, and the Portuguese tactician will take over from Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season.

Although Isco joined Real Madrid after Jose Mourinho left the Whites, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is keen to work with the attacking midfielder.

Roma Sporting Director Tiago Pinto also feels the same way about Isco as per Diario Gol (via Football Italia), so a summer move is pretty likely.

Isco’s current contract with Real Madrid runs until 2022, so they want to get rid of him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

AS Roma are expected to face some competition from Sevilla for Isco’s signature, but the Andalusians are only willing to offer €15 million for the Spaniard.

Real Madrid want a fee closer to €30 million for Isco. Even though they are likely to settle for something less than that, Roma could very well outbid Sevilla to make Isco the first signing of the Mourinho era.

Real Madrid willing to sell Isco after a subpar season

Isco was a key player in Zinedine Zidane’s first spell as Real Madrid manager, but the Spaniard’s influence has waned in the last couple of seasons.

The 29-year-old has made just eight starts in La Liga this season and is yet to score a goal in what has been a disappointing campaign.

The majority of his appearances have come off the bench, and he has not made a big enough impact for Zinedine Zidane to name him in the starting XI on a regular basis.

If everything continues the way it's currently going, Sergio Arribas will take the position of Isco (who will surely leave this summer) for the next season.@diarioas pic.twitter.com/mxhVzWcsVF — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) May 3, 2021

Still only 29, Isco has a few more years of top-flight football left in him, and a change of scenery could do him some good.

AS Roma have largely had a disappointing campaign and will once again be without Champions League football next season. They need some fresh faces to kick-start the Jose Mourinho era, and Isco’s experience and ability could fit in well under the Portuguese manager.