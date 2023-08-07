Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo believed to be hanging out with ex-girlfriend Luana Atik in Sardinia as pair drop social media hints

Real Madrid star Rodrygo is believed to have hung out with his ex-girlfriend, Luana Atik, during his vacation in Sardinia after they dropped potential hints on their social media accounts.

After concluding the pre-season campaign with Real Madrid, Rodrygo decided to go on vacation in the Mediterranean Sea before the 2023–24 season of La Liga kicks off. However, the outing turned out to be a hot topic for his fans.

The Brazilian star initially shared a few pictures from the ship, where he can be seen having quality time with his friends. However, at the same time, the 22-year-old's former partner, Luana Atik, also uploaded a few snaps on her social media accounts from the same boat.

Rodrygo and his ex-girlfriend, Luana Atik, shared pictures of the boat from similar angles that sparked speculation in the world of football. Consequently, the same color of the boat and scenic views in the pictures confirmed that the former lovers are enjoying quality time together in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Real Madrid star and the Brazilian social media influencer broke up last year, in October. They didn't disclose the reason behind their sudden separation. However, after a month, in November, Luana Atik confirmed their split through social media.

"Yes, I'm single. And I think it's about time to talk about it. Rodrygo and I ended more than a month ago and it was by mutual agreement," Luana Atik wrote on social media.

Hence, the pictures ended up fueling rumors and speculations among the fans about a potential patch-up between the former lovers.

Rodrygo uploads a picture with Kylian Mbappe during his exotic outing

While enjoying his time in Italy, Rodrygo uploaded a picture with Paris Saint-Germain star, Kylian Mbappe on his social media platforms. Moreover, the Brazilian attacker captioned the post "KM".

Following the arrival of Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain has made it clear that they are building a future squad without Kylian Mbappe. Thus, with interest in names such as Ousmane Dembele, Gonçalo Ramos, and Kolo Muani, Les Parisiens is adopting a new style of playing under the former Spain boss.

In addition to that, he also was not a part of PSG's squad during the pre-season tour of Japan and Korea. Thus, Mbappe's future in Paris remains a huge question. However, the picture ignited some hopes for Real Madrid fans for a possible transfer of Mbappe to Santiago Bernabeu.