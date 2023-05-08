Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo drops hint on which Manchester City star he could target ahead of UCL showdown

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has stated that has been watching footage of Manchester City's left-back ahead of the two teams' crunch UEFA Champions League tie.

It's worth noting, however, that the Brazilian did not mention any player's name. He said (as quoted by @theMadridZone on Twitter):

“I have been watching Manchester City's left-back whom I will be playing against.”

Rodrygo's words will inspire intrigue as City don't have a pure left-back with experience in their current squad. The Premier League giants have used a multitude of players to occupy that position in their starting XI, with manager Pep Guardiola even reverting to a back three at times.

Benjamin Mendy has missed the entire season due to off-field controversies, with Joao Cancelo initially starting the campaign at left-back. The latter soon fell out with Guardiola and completed a loan move until the end of the season to Bayern Munich in January.

Manchester City did buy an out-and-out left-back in Sergio Gomez from RSC Anderlecht last summer. However, the Spaniard has played just 20 matches across competitions so far.

As a result, the left-back position has also been occupied by Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis and even Bernardo Silva at different points of the season. As per Transfermarkt, Ake has the most appearances in all competitions at left-back this term among the aformentioned quartet with 12.

In their most recent match, a 2-1 league win over Leeds United, Guardiola played a back three of Akanji, Laporte and Ake (right to left respectively). Phil Foden, who started on the left wing, often helped cover the spaces in the defensive zone alongside central midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

They followed a similar strategy in the game before that, a 3-0 win over West Ham United, as well. Ake once again started on the left of a back three, with Jack Grealish and Rodri taking on the roles played by Foden and Gundogan respectively.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how Manchester City set up against Real Madrid. The first leg of their Champions League semifinal tie is slated for May 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu, while the return leg will be at the Etihad on May 17.

Rodrygo will be a threat for Real Madrid regardless of how Manchester City set up

Real Madrid's attacking trio of Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior will be expected to trouble Manchester City regardless of the system Pep Guardiola chooses.

They have combined to score 67 goals and lay out 38 assists this season. Rodrygo alone has contributed 16 goals and 11 assists in 51 matches across competitions.

He will enter the match against City as one of Real Madrid's most in-form players following a superb display against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final. The Brazilian scored both goals as Los Blancos won 2-1 to win the competition for the first time since 2014.

Manchester City are unlikely to have forgotten his epic performance off the bench in last season's UEFA Champions League as well. With the Citizens leading their semi-final clash 5-3 on aggregate heading into the final minute of regulation in the tie, Rodrygo scored twice in two minutes to bring Real Madrid level.

Benzema's penalty in extra-time then decided the tie as City suffered a heart-breaking exit.

