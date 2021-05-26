Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus could be banned from UCL for European Super League fiasco - Reports

UEFA has reportedly decided to take disciplinary action against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus by imposing a ban on them from participating in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remain the only three clubs that are yet to distance themselves from the Super League project.

According to Marca, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus could be banned from the UEFA Champions League for up to two years. The report also claims that clubs that decide to take part in unauthorized tournaments may be imposed with a €100 million fine.

The European Super League was established by twelve (six from England, three from Spain, and three from Italy) of Europe's biggest clubs in April. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain all rejected the opportunity to join the ESL.

The establishment of the European Super League drew heavy criticism from a number of football clubs and players.

Most players, managers, fans and pundits believe that football clubs should earn the right to play in an elite competition, rather than be invited based on their size, history, financial power, and fan base.

The backlash received from their fanbase led to nine of the twelve clubs withdrawing from the competition. Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan distanced themselves from the competition.

UEFA confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that they would take action against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

"Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework. Further information will be made available in due course," UEFA said in a statement.

Remaining Super League clubs 'facing two-year Champions League ban' as UEFA plot punishmenthttps://t.co/hOajuXV8m5 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 25, 2021

A potential ban from the Champions League could have massive financial implications of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have all suffered financially due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. All three European giants are currently facing massive debts.

A potential ban from the Champions League could have massive financial implications for the clubs, as they are likely to receive fines for violating UEFA's legal framework.

#UEFA opened formal disciplinary proceedings against #RealMadrid, #Barcelona and #Juventus, the three clubs which are still refusing to give up the aborted Super League projecthttps://t.co/zNGlwcyrLu — WION (@WIONews) May 26, 2021

This could also lead to a number of stars leaving Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus due to a potential lack of European football over the next one or two seasons.

If Real Madrid and Barcelona are banned from the Champions League, Real Sociedad and Real Betis will take their place to complete Spain's quota of four teams in the competition.