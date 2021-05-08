Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus face UCL ban for involvement in European Super League

European giants Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona are facing a potential ban from the UEFA Champions League for their involvement in the European Super League.

While nine of the 12 ESL clubs have backed away from the breakaway league, Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona are yet to officially renounce themselves from the controversial competition.

All the involved Premier League clubs (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur) pulled out of the European Super League within 48 hours of its announcement. Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid withdrew soon after.

According to the Associated Press, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are yet to accept the reintegration measures as proposed by UEFA. The three teams will be slapped with disciplinary action if they fail to do so. The punishment could be as harsh as being banned from the Champions League.

What are the sanctions for the 9 other clubs?

The six Premier League clubs, along with Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan, have agreed to make a combined payment of €15 million, which will go towards the development of grassroots football in Europe. The clubs have also agreed to give UEFA 5% of their revenue. Additionally, they have all agreed to a fine of €100 million each if they decide to form a breakaway league in the future.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said:

"These clubs recognized their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football.”

A Champions League season without the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus is unimaginable. The three clubs have combined to win Europe's premier competition 20 times.

Real Madrid are the most successful side in the Champions League, having won the competition 13 times in their illustrious history. However, with club president Florentino Perez being the biggest advocate of the ESL, the sanctions will be tougher on Los Blancos.

Barcelona have remained committed to the European Super League project, despite a majority of shareholders rejecting the proposal.

It will be interesting to see what UEFA decides to do with these rebel clubs in the future.