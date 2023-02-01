Real Madrid board member drops massive transfer hint involving PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Catalina Minarro, one of Real Madrid's board members, has confirmed that the club could still buy Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He added that as long as Florentino Perez is interested, a move for Mbappe remains on the cards.

A year ago, Los Blancos were linked with a move for the Frenchman. A transfer, however, didn't materialize. While the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner looked certain to join the club, he changed his stance and decided to extend his stay at the French club.

The player, however, remains linked with a move away from the club and Madrid are his most likely destination if he indeed contemplates a future elsewhere.

Minarro has spoken about the club making a potential move for Mbappe, saying (via MD, h/t Football Espana):

“With Florentino I wouldn’t rule anything out. If he has to come and he meets the criteria of the club, he will come. If not, he will not come, and others will.”

The 24-year-old has been in scintillating form for PSG this season, scoring 25 goals and providing six assists in 25 games. His form, combined with Lionel Messi's and Neymar's, has been pivotal for the Parisian club sitting at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Christophe Galtier's team have also qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have fallen behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race. They currently have 42 points from 18 games and are trailing their arch-rivals by five points.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe can be Cristiano Ronaldo's heir at Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018, Real Madrid haven't managed to properly replace their iconic No. 7. While Eden Hazard was brought in from Chelsea, the Belgian has been a failed transfer.

Kylian Mbappe, however, could properly inherit Ronaldo's shirt and has the potential to replicate his legendary goalscoring record. With Karim Benzema reaching the twilight of his career, Los Blancos will need a leader in their attacking sector and the PSG superstar might be the Madrid-based club's answer to doing so.

