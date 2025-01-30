Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes feelings clear on who among Manchester City and Celtic he wants to face in Champions League playoffs

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that he would prefer to face Celtic over Manchester City in the Champions League playoffs. Los Blancos secured a seeded playoff place following their 3-0 win over Brest on Wednesday, January 29, in the final group stage game.

Rodrygo scored a brace, while Jude Bellingham added a third to help the LaLiga giants pick up their fifth win in the tournament. Real Madrid lost three of their opening five games, but have finished with three wins on the go.

As per the new Champions League format, the top eight teams secure automatic qualification to the Round of 16. Clubs who have finished from ninth to 24th will have to play a two-legged play-off to qualify.

Teams placed ninth to 16th are seeded for the first draw and will face a team ranking 17th to 24th in the playoffs. Interestingly, the seeded team will have the second leg at home.

As things stand, Los Blancos will face either Celtic, who finished 21st or Manchester City, who were 22nd. The draw is scheduled for Friday, January 31, at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Speaking on the matter, Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that facing Manchester City would be a tough prospect.

"City or Celtic? Well, City have more chances to win the Champions League so... We don't like playing against Manchester City. If we get City it will be more difficult. Now we wait for the draw," said Ancelotti (via Madrid Xtra).

Real Madrid have scored 20 goals and conceded 12 from eight games in the Champions League this season.

How many times has Real Madrid faced Manchester City in the Champions League?

Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola

Real Madrid and Manchester City have faced each other 12 times in the Champions League so far. Interestingly, the duel is evenly poised, with both teams winning four games.

The Cityzens first faced the LaLiga champions in the 2012/13 campaign, when both were pitted in Group D. Los Blancos won the home leg 3-2, courtesy goals from Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The away leg ended in a 1-1 draw. City's first win over Real Madrid arrived in the 2019/20 campaign, in the Round of 16, where they won both legs by a 2-1 scoreline.

The two teams last met in last season's quarterfinals. Manchester City secured a 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, but succumbed to a 5-4 defeat via penalties in the return leg.

