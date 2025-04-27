Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti responds when asked if it was Luka Modric or Brahim Diaz at fault for Barcelona’s winning goal in Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has weighed in on whose fault it was for Barcelona’s winning goal in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday (April 26). A communication error between Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz led to Los Blancos losing the ball, which led to Barca's winning goal in the 116th minute.

Carlo Ancelotti's side suffered their third loss of the season in as many games against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. Pedri opened the scoring for the Blaugrana in the 28th minute before Kylian Mbappe equalized in the 70th.

Aurelien Tchouameni scored in the 77th minute to give Carlo Ancelotti's side a 2-1 lead, which was cancelled out seven minutes later by Ferran Torres. Jules Kounde won the game for Barca in the 26th minute of extra time, helping the Catalan giants secure a record 32nd Copa de Rey title.

Kounde's winning goal was the result of Real Madrid losing the ball as Luka Modric tried to pick out Brahim Diaz. The latter looked sloppy in picking up the ball, and it was intercepted by Barcelona defender Kounde, who fired it goalwards past Thibaut Courtois.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti claimed that Diaz thought Modric would have put the ball behind him, but it was not the case. He said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra's X handle:

"Modrić's mistake or Brahim's? Brahim thought Luka would have put the ball behind him."

Real Madrid still have the chance to catch up with Barcelona in LaLiga, as they trail the league leaders by four points, with five games left. They have already been knocked out of the Champions League, whereas their arch rivals have made it to the semifinals.

Barcelona secure their 32nd Copa del Rey

The Catalans have been the most successful side in the Copa del Rey by some distance, and they further cemented their status on Saturday. Hansi Flick's side secured a 3-2 win in extra time against their arch rivals Real Madrid to clinch their 32nd Copa del Rey.

The Catalan giants last won the trophy in 2021. Hansi Flick has already won two trophies in his maiden season as the Barcelona manager. He clinched the Supercopa de España, beating Real Madrid 5-2 on January 12.

Barca are also in the driver's seat to win the LaLiga title, enjoying a four-point lead over Los Blancos, with just five games remaining. They are also in the semifinals of the Champions League and will take on Inter Milan on April 30 (first leg) and May 6 (second leg).

