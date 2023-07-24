Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti responds when asked about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has kept mum when questioned about Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 24-year-old forward has been made available for sale by the French club, sparking intense speculation about his future.

With only a year left on his current contract, the superstar's decision not to extend has led the Parisians to list him on the transfer market.

Real Madrid has widely been touted as the likely destination.

However, despite the rumors swirling, Ancelotti remained evasive on the matter after Madrid's 3-2 win over AC Milan. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"Mbappe? I think I've answered all the questions."

Ancelotti's refusal to divulge any information regarding the potential transfer has only added to the intrigue. While the Real Madrid boss has not confirmed or denied the rumors, his coy response suggests that there may be more to the situation than meets the eye.

The superstar has been one of Europe's best strikers, with an impressive return of 29 goals and six assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances last season. He also racked up seven goals in eight Champions League outings.

PSG unhappy with Kylian Mbappe's refusal to renew contract amidst Real Madrid interest

The French sensation's departure from Paris seems increasingly likely. Originally signed for a staggering €180 million from Monaco as a teenager, he has become one of the most sought-after players in the sport.

It is widely believed Kylian Mbappe has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid for a move next year, according to numerous sources (via RMC Sport).

The Spanish giant seem eager to secure the Frenchman's services on a free transfer. However, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been steadfast in his position, declaring that they are not willing to keep him if he does not show his commitment by signing a new contract.

PSG are not willing to let go of their star player without a substantial fee. However,any potential suitor would likely have to dig deep into their pockets to secure his services.