Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti responds when asked if he will watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he will watch Barcelona's upcoming LaLiga clash against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, March 16. He said that he would watch the upcoming game as a football fan.

After his side secured a league victory over Villarreal, the Italian tactician stated that Atletico's fixture against Hansi Flick's team would be interesting, and he was keen to watch the game purely as a fan.

Carlo Ancelotti said (via Madrid Universal):

"It was important to win today (against Villarreal). I'm going to watch it (Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid) because it will be an entertaining match for a fan. And tomorrow I'm going to be a football fan."

Los Blancos recorded a close 2-1 victory over Villarreal on Saturday, March 15, at El Madrigal. Juan Foyth broke the deadlock in the 7th minute to give his side an early lead. Kylian Mbappe scored the equalizer in the 17th minute from a rebound after Diego Conde saved the Frenchman's first effort with his arm.

Mbappe later scored his second and gave Los Blancos the lead in the 23rd minute with the help of an assist from Lucas Vazquez. The hosts tried to find an equalizer until the last minute, but Madrid's defense stood compact and maintained their one-goal lead until the final whistle.

Carlo Ancelotti claims that Real Madrid won't play without 72 hours' rest between fixtures

After the win against Villarreal on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti claimed it was the last time Real Madrid played a match with less than 72 hours of rest between matches. At the same time, the Italian tactician also lauded his team for their performance in the 2-1 win at El Madrigal.

He stated that the team was exhausted at the end but maintained consistency in physicality through the game. Ancelotti said (via Madrid Universal):

"Today is the last time we'll play a game with less than 72 hours of rest. If it happens again, Real Madrid won't be there."

He further added:

"I'm very proud of the team in a tricky match due to the strength of the opponent, and we held our own physically. The team was exhausted at the end, and it's a victory that speaks volumes for this team."

Before Villarreal, Los Blancos last faced Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, March 12, in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Meanwhile, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will play their league matches on Sunday, March 16, having an additional day to rest.

