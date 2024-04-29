Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti responds to Bernardo Silva calling his team ‘weird’ following Manchester City’s Champions League exit

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has responded to Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva calling Los Blancos 'weird'.

It's pertinent to note that the Cityzens were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Ancelotti's side, ending their UEFA Champions League title defence. Following a 3-3 first-leg draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, the second leg went to penalties after a 1-1 draw, where Madrid prevailed 4-3 on penalties.

Silva - who missed his effort in the shootout - has termed Los Blancos a 'weird' team. But Ancelotti chose not to retaliate in kind, responding (as per Madrid Xtra):

"Bernardo Silva said we are a weird team? I don't know. History counts a lot in this competition. I have nothing to say to Bernardo. This is football."

Expand Tweet

Rodrygo Goes' 12th-minute opener at the Etihad put Los Blancos in front on aggregate. City improved after the break, with Kevin De Bruyne equalising in the 76th minute.

However, the Belgian was guilty of a glorious miss that could have won the tie for City, with Los Blancos not managing a shot on target in 120 minutes except for Rodrygo's effort.

The 14-time champions eventually survived to reach the last-four as City wondered what might have been.

What's next for Real Madrid and Manchester City?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Both Real Madrid and Manchester City are in the midst of superb campaigns. Los Blancos are 13 points clear atop La Liga after 33 games following a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad at the weekend.

Next up, Carlo Ancelotti's side travel to Bayern Munich on Tuesday (April 30) for the first leg of their blockbuster UEFA Champions League semifinal. Having dumped out defending champions City from the competition, Los Blancos will look for another big scalp to reach their second final in three years.

Meanwhile, following their Champions League elimination to Real Madrid, City beat Chelsea 1-0 to reach the FA Cup final. Pep Guardiola's side then won 4-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion and 2-0 at Nottingham Forest to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand.

The Cityzens next take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Saturday (May 4) as they seek an unprecedented four-peat.