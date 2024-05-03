Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti responds to question on whether Thibaut Courtois will play Champions League final if Los Blancos qualify

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has refused to rule Thibaut Courtois out of a hypothetical UEFA Champions League final for the La Liga giants.

Courtois has missed the entire season due to an ACL injury he sustained during pre-season. The Belgian goalkeeper looked set to return in March but suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee which required surgery.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper was heavily expected to miss the rest of Real Madrid's campaign. He also looked certain to miss Belgium's participation at Euro 2024.

However, Courtois has returned to training and is set to be available for Los Blancos against Cadiz tomorrow (May 4). He could make his first appearance of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu with Ancelotti's side closing in on the La Liga title.

Real Madrid are also in the Champions League semifinals, holding a 2-2 draw on aggregate with Bayern Munich. The second leg takes place at the Bernabeu on May 8.

Ancelotti was asked whether Courtois would start in the final should his side advance (via Madrid Xtra):

"I know what you are trying to ask me...You want to know if Courtois will play in a hypothetical final right? Well, he needs time. He hasn't played a lot. And also we are only thinking about the upcoming games, first we have to win those."

Thibaut Courtois is Real Madrid's No.1 but Andriy Lunin has stepped up in his absence this season. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has impressed, keeping 12 clean sheets in 29 games across competitions.

Lunin, 25, has kept Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga out of Ancelotti's starting XI. He now faces an uphill battle fending off Courtois whose return comes at a vital stage of the season.

Ancelotti makes decision over Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin for Real Madrid's two upcoming clashes

Andriy Lunin will start against Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti confirmed Courtois will make his first appearance of the season against Cadiz. The Italian coach is set to go with Lunin in the second leg against Bayern (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Courtois will play tomorrow, Lunin will play vs Bayern on Wednesday."

Thibaut Courtois is regarded as one of Europe's best shot-stoppers and has excelled throughout his time at the Bernabeu. He's made 230 appearances, keeping 91 clean sheets.

The 102-cap Belgium international will need game time ahead of a potential Champions League final. It would be cruel on Lunin if he weren't to start at Wembley if Madrid qualifies as he's been vital during their European campaign.