Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti slams AC Milan for lacking 'historical culture' after Paolo Maldini sacking

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has slammed Italian giants AC Milan for sacking club legend Paolo Maldini as technical director.

Ancelotti - who managed the Rossoneri between 2001 and 2009 - said that the decision was a "lack of historical culture and respect for Milan's tradition."

Maldini, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time, spent his entire playing career from 1984 to 2009 at AC Milan, making 901 apperances and winning 26 titles - including seven Serie A titles and five Champions League crowns.

The former club captain was then appointed as the San Siro outfit's technical director in 2018.

His arrival ushered in an era of resurgance, as the Rosenerri went on to win their first Scudetto in 11 years during the 2021-22 campaign.

Despite his relatively productive spell as Milan's technical director, Maldini was dismissed from his role on Tuesday, June 6.

The decision to sack Maldini has sparked mixed reactions, with Ancelotti among the critics.

In a recent interview with Il Giornale, the Real Madrid boss expressed his displeasure at his former team's decision to sack Malidini.

He said:

"What happened with Maldini demonstrates a lack of historical culture, of respect for the Milan tradition. If it is true that history does not make you win it is also true that history teaches you how to win."

He continued:

"Football clubs who primarily think of doing business ahead of sporting achievements and spirit are destined to fail.”

AC Milan vice president speaks about Paolo Maldini's sacking

AC Milan vice president Franco Baresi has reacted to the dismissal of Paolo Maldini as the club's technical director.

Since his appointment in 2018, Maldini helped the Italian giants win the 2021-22 Serie A title after 11 years of waiting. He was also responsible for the signing of some of Milan's current first team stars such as Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez amongst others.

Speaking about Maldini's dismissal in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Baresi said:

"The affection and gratitude towards Paolo will be there forever. To the fans, who I imagine feel a little embittered and lost right now, I say that we must always think of the good of the club and of the club: only if we remain united, starting from the team that is the engine of everything.

It'll be interesting to see the club's progression without Maldini as technical director.

