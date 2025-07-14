Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has locked in his starting centre back duo for the 2025-26 season: Reports

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has reportedly chosen Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen as his center back pairing for the upcoming season. This comes after their exit from the FIFA Club World Cup, following a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Ad

Militao returned to action against the Ligue 1 giants in the Club World Cup semi-finals, eight months after suffering a cruciate ligament tear. He came on as a second-half substitute for Raul Ascencio. Despite spending just 26 minutes on the pitch, the Brazilian defender was quite impressive. He wasn’t dribbled past once, made four defensive actions, won 67% of his duels (four out of six duels), including all three of his ground duels, had an 83% passing accuracy (10 of 12), and didn’t commit a single foul.

Ad

Trending

Following Eder Militao’s strong performance against PSG, Diario AS reports Xabi Alonso has identified him as the ideal defensive partner for Dean Huijsen for the 2025-26 campaign. Huijsen. Huijsen completed a reported £50 million move to Real Madrid from Premier League side Bournemouth in May. However, he couldn’t feature for Los Blancos against PSG due to a red card suspension incurred during their 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Ad

Militao’s aerial strength, pace, and toughness in duels are expected complement Huijsen’s ball-playing profile. Real Madrid dealt with several injury problems throughout last season, particularly in the defense. In addition to Huijsen, they've also signed Liverpool’s academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer in a bid to strengthen their backline.

Real Madrid give Xabi Alonso freedom to leave whoever he wants on the bench – Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly made it clear to new boss Xabi Alonso that he has the freedom to manage the team as he sees fit. Los Blancos’ loss to PSG meant they ended the 2024-25 campaign without a trophy. During the Club World Cup in the United States, club president Florentino Perez expressed his support for the new project led by Alonso.

Ad

After the 4-0 defeat to PSG, a report from Marca suggested that Real Madrid’s leadership were worried about egos within the squad and plans to speak with certain players to assess their commitment and intentions. According to the same source, the Los Blancos hierarchy has given Xabi Alonso a 'free rein to bench, remove, or bring on whoever he deems appropriate.'

This will give the former legendary Los Blancos midfielder full control of the squad, despite the big names in the dressing room. Alonso was named Madrid's new coach in May after former manager Carlo Ancelotti stepped down from the position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More