According to elcondifencial, Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane is interested in signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. The French coach is keen to sign the young midfielder as Real Madrid veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric approach the latter stages of their careers.

Houssem Aouar has attracted interest from some of Europe's top clubs after his impressive performances for Lyon in the Champions League last season. The 22-year-old led his side to the quarter-finals of Europe's top competition, beating the likes of Juventus and Manchester City along the way.

Lyon lost in the semi-finals to eventual champions Bayern Munich but the likes of Aouar and Memphis Depay received much praise for their standout performances.

Houssem Aouar was heavily linked with a move away from Lyon this summer. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Juventus all expressed interest in the France international but were put off by his €60 million price tag.

Real Madrid will look to sign Houssem Aouar for a bargain price from Lyon next summer

Olympique Lyonnais v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Real Madrid are reportedly set to join the race for Houssem Aouar. The Spanish giants have been linked with a move for a number of midfielders in recent weeks such as Eduardo Camavinga, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Paul Pogba.

Zinedine Zidane is keen to sign permanent replacements for veteran midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who are 30 and 35 respectively. Aouar has proven his quality in Ligue 1 and the Champions League. He would be the ideal replacement for either of Real Madrid's current centre-midfielders.

Real Madrid will, however, be hard-pressed to sign Houssem Aouar in January. Lyon will not fancy letting go of one of their best players midway through the season as they look to mount a serious challenge for the Ligue 1 title.

Lyon are currently in third place in the Ligue 1 table, two points behind leaders Lille and one point behind second-placed PSG.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid will fancy their chances of signing Aouar next summer. The Frenchman is now valued at €45 million, which could be a bargain price for a midfielder who is just 22. Houssem Aouar has his best years ahead of him and would benefit from being coached by Zidane, who was one of the best midfielders in the world.