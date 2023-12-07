Real Madrid-bound Endrick close to beating Ronaldo Nazario’s record after surpassing Neymar as Palmeiras lift title

Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick moved closer to breaking the record of Real Madrid icon Ronaldo after scoring for Palmeiras in their final league match. The 17-year-old was on the scoresheet for his club as they played out a 1-1 draw against Cruzeiro on Wednesday (December 6) to win a second successive league title.

Endrick is set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid as they beat multiple sides, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea, to his signature last year. The teenager will begin playing for Los Blancos when he turns 18, which will be right in the middle of the summer transfer window in 2024.

Having made his first-team debut in September 2022, Endrick participated minimally to help Palmeiras win the league title last year. This year, however, the teenager was front and centre in his side's efforts to retain their title successfully, scoring six goals in his final eight matches.

Endrick has overtaken Brazilian legend Neymar for most goals scored by an U-18 player in Brazilian league history with his tally of 11 goals in 31 appearances this season. Neymar only managed 10 in 33 appearances in the 2008-09 season before his 18th birthday arrived.

Real Madrid great Ronaldo was in attendance as Endrick scored against Cruzeiro, the side he owns, to help Palmeiras win the league. The iconic striker witnessed the teenager move one goal behind his U-18 goalscoring record in the Brazilian top-flight.

Ronaldo scored 12 league goals in his time at Cruzeiro, all by the age of 16, before leaving Brazil to move abroad. O Fenomeno, as he is often referred to, went on to play for PSV, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan, scoring goals everywhere he went.

Endrick has time to try and break the record as he will only turn 18 in July, and that will be months after the new season begins. The 17-year-old will be keen to leave a lasting legacy in his homeland before making his move abroad.

Ronaldo's career a benchmark for Endrick as Real Madrid move nears

Ronaldo is regarded by many as the greatest striker of the 21st century due to his quality in front of goal and exquisite technique. He did more as a teenager than most do throughout their careers, and won the Ballon d'Or aged just 21, the youngest-ever recipient.

Many strikers have come and gone from Brazil since Ronaldo retired, but none of them have managed to get close to his achievements. Endrick will be the latest in a long list of players to try and emulate the iconic striker.

Endrick's move to Spain will be highly scrutinized, especially considering the amount of money it cost to sign him (€37.5 million, according to Transfermarkt). The youngster has developed into one of the most exciting teenage strikers in the world, but would need more to emulate Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has played alongside Endrick for the national team, and is confident in his ability to hit the ground running, as per Tribal Football.