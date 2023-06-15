"Real Madrid have the capacity to do it" - La Liga chief Javier Tebas makes bold claim about PSG star Kylian Mbappe's future

La Liga president Javier Tebas reckons Real Madrid are capable of making a summer move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman's future is up in the air after handing the Parisians a letter, saying that he won't be activating the extension clause when his contract expires in 2024. The club haven't taken that too well and have reportedly told Mbappe that either he renews or he will be sold in the summer.

Mbappe has reaffirmed his desire to stay at the club next season. Tebas, though, thinks that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will leave in the summer. He added that Los Blancos could complete a move for the player, telling MARCA:

"If you ask me as a fan, I think Kylian will leave PSG this season because ... Real Madrid have the capacity to do it."

Kylian Mbappe was linked with a move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2022. However, against all odds, Mbappe renewed his deal with the Parisians instead. The superstar forward's future is now once again a hot topic.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe denies asking to be sold to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is one of the world's best players. Any club in the world would cherish having him in their ranks. However, not many have the financial firepower to afford a move.

Los Blancos are certainly not one of them, though. Their interest in Mbappe is a longstanding affair. The Frenchman, though, told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he hasn't asked to be sold to Los Blancos:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

The saga is expected to gain momentum in the coming weeks. The European summer transfer marjet has already opened. Mbappe's potential move could become the main topic of discussion in the coming weeks.

