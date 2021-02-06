Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos set for extended spell out after undergoing surgery 

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos is set to expend extra time out of action after a proposed surgery. According to a report by Copes, the 34-year-old will be out of action for another six to seven weeks in order to recuperate fully.

This will rule him out of crunch UEFA Champions League games with Atalanta, which is far from ideal for Los Blancos.

The Real Madrid defender suffered a knee injury after colliding with Real Sociedad's Isak in January. This forced him to leave the field and although it was initially suggested to be a minor problem, the gravity of the situation has since become clearer.

Ramos had been scheduled for a return to action this week and underwent an intense training session to get back to full fitness. However, he was unable to continue and surgery has now been scheduled in the coming days.

The absence of Sergio Ramos and its impact on Real Madrid

Real Madrid have several injury concerns

Sergio Ramos acts as both the on-field marshal of the defense as well as the overall leader of the Real Madrid squad. His absence has dealt a huge blow to Los Blancos and they are currently struggling in his absence.

Beyond the injury to Ramos, Real Madrid also have other concerns in defense, with Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal currently sidelined. Zinedine Zidane's defensive crisis is further compounded by the suspension to Eder Militao, with the Brazilian having received a red card in their defeat to Levante.

With Ramos set to spend an extended spell on the sideline, it makes Los Blancos' task of retaining their La Liga title much more difficult. The defending champions currently sit 10 points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, having played a game more.

They will have to be without their captain for key league fixtures with Real Sociedad, as well as the trip to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The clash with Atalanta is also hugely significant, as the UEFA Champions League remains Real Madrid's only realistic hope for a trophy this season. The Italians are famed for their attacking prowess and are arguably the best pound-to-pound side on the continent at the moment.

Facing La Dea is a tricky enough prospect in and of itself, much less without the full complement of a defense. Gian Pierro Gasperini's side will fancy their chances of eliminating the Spanish giants in the absence of their defensive leader.