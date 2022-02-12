Real Madrid closely following Arsenal star to replace 33-year-old at Bernabeu

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney. Los Blancos are keen to sign a new left-back in the summer. According to El Espanol, they view the Arsenal defender as a potential replacement for the outgoing Marcelo.

The 33-year-old joined Los Blancos from Fluminese in the summer of 2007. He has evolved into one of the best full-backs of his generation during his time with the Spanish giants. Marcelo has made over 530 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 38 goals.

He has helped the club win five La La, two Copa del Rey and four UEFA Champions League titles. However, the defender is approaching the twilight of his career, and has become a bit-part player. He has fallen behind Ferland Mendy in the pecking order, having made just ten appearances across competitions this season.

Marcelo's contract with Madrid expires this summer. However, Los Blancos are unlikely to offer him a new contract, and are looking to sign a replacement for Marcelo. They have their eyes on Kieran Tierney.

The Scot joined Arsenal from Celtic in a deal worth £25 million in the summer of 2019. He has been one of the club's standout performers recently. His ability to play as a left-sided centre-back as part of a back three and as a left-back has made him a major asset for Mikel Arteta.

Tierney helped Arsenal win the FA Cup during his first season with the club. He has made 81 appearances, and scored four goals for the Gunners across competitions. His consistent performances have caught the attention of Los Blancos.

Signing Kieran Tierney may not be a priority for Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid CF vs RCD Mallorca - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid have spent the last few transfer windows parting ways with some of their top earners and fringe players. They are preparing for a massive summer transfer window.

They are the favourites to sign Kylian Mbappe, who has less than six months left in his contract with PSG. The Frenchman is expected to run down his contract, and become a free agent this summer.

Los Blancos are also reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. However, he wouldn't come cheap, despite his release clause dropping to €75 million this summer.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Real Madrid and PSG chiefs to have Valentine’s Day dinner together as relations improve despite Kylian Mbappe transfer chase thesun.co.uk/sport/17609700… Real Madrid and PSG chiefs to have Valentine’s Day dinner together as relations improve despite Kylian Mbappe transfer chase thesun.co.uk/sport/17609700…

Considering their ambitious plans to sign both Mbappe and Haaland, Los Blancos are unlikely to pursue Kieran Tierney, who could cost over £50 million. Madrid could instead promote their youth product Miguel Gutierrez.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 20-year-old has become a first-team regular, having made four appearances across competitions this season.

Edited by Bhargav