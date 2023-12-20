Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti breaks silence on signing new players in January amid injury crisis

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shared whether the Spanish giants will sign players in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Los Blancos have had to deal with numerous injury issues this season to key players. Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois suffered ACL injuries ahead of the start of the campaign and will only return in March or April next year. David Alaba has also suffered an ACL injury in their 4-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday, December 17.

Apart from these, the likes of Vinicius Jr., Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Carvajal are also on the sidelines due to injury. Hence, fans hope Real Madrid will jump in the January transfer window to reinforce their bare squad.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of their La Liga clash against Alaves on Thursday (December 21), Ancelotti was asked about Real Madrid's transfer plans. He replied (via Madrid Universal):

“I am not going to say if I would like to sign or not. Together we will think and make the best decision. It is a possibility to go to the market if a good option comes up.”

"We are talking to the club and we will evaluate it in the next few days. We don’t want to rush it. The market ends on 31 January.”

Despite their injuries, Real Madrid have done well as they sit second in La Liga, two points behind Girona. They also won all six of their UEFA Champions League group games and will face RB Leipzig in the Round of 16.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on Militao and Courtois

Los Blancos were dealt a huge blow when Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao suffered ACL injuries just before the start of the season. They were two key players for Carlo Ancelotti's side when they won the Champions League and La Liga in the 2021-22 season.

Real Madrid signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea to cover for Courtois while David Alaba functioned as a centre-back with Antonio Rudiger. However, Alaba has also suffered an ACL injury.

Ancelotti spoke about the three major injuries to key players, saying:

“It’s an unpredictable injury, you can’t foresee it. Players like Alaba, Courtois, and Militao, who have not had any previous knee problems, have had injuries. Muscular problems can be prevented, but these can’t, unfortunately.

“We hope to have players like Courtois and Militao back by March-April."

In Los Blancos' clash against Alaves, Nacho Fernandez or Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to partner Antonio Rudiger in defense.