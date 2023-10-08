Real Madrid compare Jude Bellingham to William Shakespeare as he equals Cristiano Ronaldo record during 4-0 win over Osasuna

Continuing his blistering start to life at Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham got on the scoresheet twice for Los Blancos in their 4-0 home victory against Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.

The Englishman has scored 10 goals in as many matches since signing for the Spanish giants in the summer, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's record in the iconic all-white jersey. The 20-year-old opened the scoring in the ninth minute against Osasuna when he put the finishing touch on a smooth interplay between Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal.

After the half-time break, the revigorated Real Madrid side continued to hunt for more goals. Bellingham passed the ball into the back of the net through the legs of custodian Sergio Herrera to double his side's lead in the 54th minute. With the two goals on the night, his tally reads 10 goals and three assists in 10 matches (Ronaldo had registered 10 goals and only one assist in his first 10 appearances).

Lauding the midfielder's exploits, Real Madrid made a unique comparison between Bellingham and English playwright William Shakespeare on their social media handle. The club wrote:

"English people who have written love stories: William Shakespeare, Jude Bellingham."

Expand Tweet

Indeed, Bellingham's start to life in Madrid has resembled a whirlwind romance, as the teenager already looks like he has been part of the furniture at Santiago Bernabeu for decades.

After being roped in by Real Madrid for a staggering amount of £89 million from Dortmund in the summer transfer window, Bellingham has gone from strength to strength at the club. He is already a pivotal part of Carlo Ancelotti's attacking system. The club has not just relied on his immaculate passing and pressing abilities in the middle of the park, but also his goal-scoring acumen.

With crucial fixtures coming up for the Los Blancos, all eyes will now be on Bellingham to see if he can build on his momentum and script a historic debut season with the Madrid club.

Real Madrid holding on to top position in the La Liga points table

After the 3-1 hammering at the hands of noisy neighbors Atletico Madrid in late September, many had predicted for breakdown in the Real Madrid ranks. However, the 35-time league winners responded to the defeat with great panache and have picked up crucial results across competitions since then.

Their next game was a 2-0 victory over Las Palmas in La Liga, before they registered a crucial 3-0 victory against high-flying Girona. Bellingham got on the scoresheet in the latter encounter. Real Madrid also secured a 3-2 victory against Italian champions Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the UEFA Champions League.

With the recent win over Osasuna, Madrid maintained their position at the top of the league table. They are two points ahead of Girona and four clear of FC Barcelona, who have a game in hand.