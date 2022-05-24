Real Madrid complete €80 million deal to sign 22-year-old star: Reports

According to RMC Sport, Real Madrid has completed an €80 million deal to sign Monaco’s 22-year-old star Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Real Madrid were recently jolted by Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at PSG. The Spanish giants were expected to sign the French superstar but have reportedly moved on with their transfer plans quickly.

As per RMC Sport, the Champions League finalists have moved swiftly to secure the €80 million deal. Tchouaméni will reportedly sign a five-year contract.

The midfielder was under contract at Monaco until 2024 and the French club knew that they had to cash in on the player this summer. The 22-year-old was linked to a host of top clubs in Europe, including the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Los Blacos have an ageing midfield but have moved well in recent windows to secure their replacements. Aurélien Tchouaméni is generally deployed as a CDM and is perfectly capable of picking out passes as well. He adds to a stellar line of midfielders that Madrid already have on their books.

Real Madrid have huge task at hand to keep Liverpool at bay

Liverpool will be looking for revenge against Real Madrid during the Champions League final. The Reds have an, arguably, better team than they did when the two sides last met during the 2018 Champions League final.

They recently had their hopes dashed for a historic quadruple when the Premier League was won by Manchester City. So, they will be even keener to finish with a major trophy.

On paper, Liverpool appear far more dangerous and, unlike Real Madrid, at their prime. However, the Spanish side has handled their transition expertly and both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos still operate at a very high level.

David Alaba has helped the team manage the absence of Sergio Ramos whilst Benzema’s brilliance has been consistent all season. Karim Benzema will once again be the biggest threat to the Liverpool defence, although fans will argue that Virgil Van Dijk and Co. are more than capable of being comfortable.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Price will be way more than €50m, still to be negotiated - Real Madrid plans have changed after Mbappé’s refusal. Aurélien Tchouaméni has already communicated to his teammates the intention to join Real Madrid, as per @JulienMaynard . He dreams of Real.Price will be way more than €50m, still to be negotiated - Real Madrid plans have changed after Mbappé’s refusal. Aurélien Tchouaméni has already communicated to his teammates the intention to join Real Madrid, as per @JulienMaynard. He dreams of Real. ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadridPrice will be way more than €50m, still to be negotiated - Real Madrid plans have changed after Mbappé’s refusal. https://t.co/YrWyK3bwcG

Regardless, Los Blancos have the ability to go the extra mile, something they have done for years, consistently, in the Champions League. The Reds will know that they will have to be switched on at all points of time to emerge victorious.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat