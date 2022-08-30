Real Madrid complete deal to sign former Barcelona wonderkid

Real Madrid have completed the signing of former Barcelona wonderkid Iker Bravo on a season-loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen, as confirmed by the German club on their website. The player is expected to travel back to Spain to finalise the transfer with immediate effect.

Reports in Spain suggest that this is not a direct loan deal, and Real Madrid have the option to buy the player at the end of his loan stint. The cost of making the transfer permanent has been set at around €6 million.

Iker Bravo has been registered as Real Castilla player. Official and completed. Real Madrid have signed Spanish talented striker Iker Bravo from Bayer Leverkusen.

Iker Bravo started his career in Barcelona's youth setup, representing the Blaugrana's U-16 team between 2020 and 2021 before leaving for Leverkusen on a free transfer last summer.

The Spaniard was introduced into the club's youth system on switching to Germany, recording ten goals and three assists in 19 cumulative appearances with the U-17 and U-19 teams. His promising performances earned him promotion to the senior team last season, for whom he made two appearances across competitions.

After joining Real Madrid this summer, the striker could get involved against Barcelona, whether at the youth or senior team level. It remains to be seen how he fares against his former club.

Real Madrid and Barcelona's transfer dealings this summer

Apart from Iker Bravo, Real Madrid haven't made many additions to their UEFA Champions League-winning squad from last season. Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger are the only notable arrivals this summer.

In fact, there have been more departures than arrivals at the Santiago Bernabeu. Casemiro, Borja Mayoral, Takefuso Kubo, Gareth Bale, Isco and Luka Jovic left the club.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have had one of their biggest transfer windows in recent years. Club president Joan Laporte is working with manager Xavi Hernandez to usher in a new era at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana have bolstered their squad with five major signings. Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie after seeing off their contracts with Chelsea and AC Milan respectively.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde were signed for a combined fee of €153 million, giving the Blaugrana one of the strongest squads in European football at the moment. It remains to be seen how both teams compete with each other for the league title this season and in Europe.

