Real Madrid's third summer signing set to undergo medical today: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to welcome their third signing of the summer in the form of forward Iker Bravo from Bayer Leverkusen.

Relevo journalist Sergio Santos reported that Bravo will undergo his medical today (August 19) after the two clubs reached full agreement for the transfer. However, it will take a few days before Real Madrid make this move official as there is a process that is due to go through FIFA.

The Spaniard is joining on a season-long loan but the contract contains an option to make the move permanent. Bravo, 19, will predominantly play with the Castilla side of Los Blancos. Club legend Raul Gonzalez will coach him at the club and oversee his development.

The youngster might, however, get the opportunity to train with Real Madrid's first-team occasionally. This is due to Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz being the only traditional No. 9s available to Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Bravo, who happens to be a product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, joined Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer in 2021.

He has since played for the German side's U-17 and U-19 divisions. He has delivered some impressive performances for the national side and showcased mature centre-forward play.

He also made his senior debut for Leverkusen last year and came off the bench once, both in the Bundesliga and Dfb-Pokal.

Real Madrid have beaten local rivals Atletico Madrid for Bravo's signature, according to MARCA. Unlike Los Blancos, Atletico wanted to sign the Spaniard on a biennial loan, but the player chose to move to Real.

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro thinks returning to Spain is not the best move for Bravo. While speaking to Radio MARCA a few days ago, he suggested that the player would have been better off staying at the German club. Carro said:

"The player wants to return to Spain, but I think he is wrong and that the best thing for him would be to stay in Leverkusen and train every day with the first team and play with the U19. We will sell it to the one who gives us better conditions. What we are valuing is a transfer with an option to buy, but we are willing to sell you."

Casemiro leaves Real Madrid to join Manchester United

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is set to join Manchester United this summer as both clubs have reached an agreement.

The Brazilian joined Los Blancos from Sao Paulo in 2013 and has since been a mainstay in the club's midfield alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. He has played 336 matches for the Merengues, registering 31 goals and 29 assists.

Casemiro, 30, has won five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles, among other honors with Real Madrid.

He will now join Manchester United for a total fee of £70 million (via Fabrizio Romano).

