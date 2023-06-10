Real Madrid confirm 23-year-old star has signed new contract 

Real Madrid have confirmed that midfielder Brahim Diaz will return to the club following his three-year loan spell at AC Milan this summer.

The Spaniard joined Los Blancos from Manchester City in 2019 and made 21 senior appearances for the club, contributing two goals and three assists. He was then sent on loan to AC Milan in 2020.

In three seasons with the Italian side, Diaz made 124 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 15 assists. He also won the Serie A title with Milan in the 2021-22 season.

Diaz will now return to the Spanish capital, having signed a new deal with Los Blancos that will expire in 2027. The Spanish giants confirmed in a statement:

"Real Madrid CF announces that on Tuesday, June 13, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Brahim Díaz will take place, who will return as a player for our club until June 30, 2027, after his loan for three seasons at AC Milan..."

The statement further added:

"Brahim Díaz has been a Real Madrid player since January 2019 and has already won 1 League and 1 Spanish Super Cup with our club, before being loaned to AC Milan in September 2020. Following the presentation ceremony, Brahim Díaz will appear before the media."

Diaz will join Fran Garcia as the new player at the club this summer.

Player's agent comments on links with Real Madrid

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies' agent Nedal Huoseh has confirmed that they are unsure about the future of the Canadian.

In a conversation with Fabrizio Romano, Huoseh confirmed that Davies was close to signing a new contract with Bayern. However, the uncertainties around the club have forced them to rethink. The Bavarians sacked CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic shortly after winning the Bundesliga.

"New deal was almost done. I was in Munich, and I woke up the next day… And I saw all the news. I’ve always been a big fan of Real Madrid, as a fan, you know 14 Champions Leagues. It makes you proud when you see someone you manage linked with Real Madrid," Huoseh said (via Managing Madrid).

“Bayern is a big club, they have treated us very well. Alphonso loves the club and the fans. He has a good relationship with the coach and the teammates. We haven’t made final decision. We want to see who will be the new director and what will be their plans for Alphonso. We are open to talk and we will see what happens," he added.

Davies, 22, is regarded by many as one of the best fullbacks in the world right now. He has made 153 senior appearances for Bayern Munich, contributing eight goals and 25 assists.

