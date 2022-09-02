Real Madrid: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window (2022)

Real Madrid brought in two players this summer, but their transfer window was largely overshadowed by their failure to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos enjoyed an incredible season last term as they completed a rare LaLiga and Champions League double. Their run to claim their 14th European crown will be remembered for many years after they completed comeback victories against PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

The European champions have decided against a squad overhaul but have added real quality to their squad with the signings they have made.

Aurelien Tchouameni arrived from Monaco for €80m and is considered one of the brightest prospects in world football. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder reportedly chose Real Madrid over Liverpool and appears to be a first-team regular already.

The Galacticos also signed Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer. The 29-year-old signed a four-year deal after months of speculation surrounding his future.

However, European news was dominated in the early part of the summer by the saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe. Many believed that the French superstar was on the verge of signing for Real Madrid on a free transfer, in what would have been the biggest free transfer in history.

But the 23-year-old decided to stay put in Paris after he was reportedly offered a huge contract by the Qatari-owned club, something which reportedly infuriated Florentino Perez and LaLiga.

Real Madrid release several club legends during summer transfer window

Following their historic run of five Champions League titles in eight seasons, the club appear to have come to the end of an era.

Four key members of that squad have now left the Bernabeu, most notably Casemiro. Following Tchouameni's arrival, the 30-year-old Brazilian international decided to leave and join Manchester United in a big money transfer.

Meanwhile, the much-maligned Gareth Bale left the LaLiga champions to join MLS outfit LAFC, while Isco switched to Sevilla. Both enjoyed incredibly successful spells at Real Madrid, but found first-team opportunities hard to come by towards the end.

Club legend Marcelo also departed after playing 546 times for the club over a 15-year period. Luka Jovic ended his incredibly disappointing stint in the Spanish capital as he joined Fiorentina on a free transfer.

Borja Mayoral was sold to Getafe, Takefusa Kubo went to Real Sociedad, Miguel Gutierrez switched to Girona, and Victor Chust joined Cadiz.

Ins: Antonio Rudiger, Aurlien Tchouameni.

Outs: Casemiro, Borja Mayoral, Takefusa Kubo, Miguel Gutierrez, Victor Chust, Luka Jovic, Isco, Gareth Bale, Reinier (loan), Antonio Blanco (loan), Marcelo.

