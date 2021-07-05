Real Madrid consider move for Euro 2020 star - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been tracking the performances of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku. The fleet-footed winger put in an incredible performance for Roberto Martinez's side in Belgium's 2-1 defeat to Italy in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have been highly impressed with Doku's performances for Belgium at Euro 2020, as well as his performances for Rennes in Ligue 1 last season.

Jeremy Doku was mainly used as an impact substitute by Roberto Martinez for Belgium's group games. However, he was forced to start the 19-year-old in the quarterfinals against Italy due to injuries ruling out Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard.

Doku put in an inspirational performance against Roberto Mancini's side as his pace and dribbling caused havoc in the Italian defense. The teenager was impressive for Rennes last campaign, despite scoring just two goals and providing four assists in 37 appearances for the club.

Real Madrid are eager to part ways with Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale this summer. The duo joined Real Madrid for hefty price tags and with a weight of expectations on their shoulders thanks to their performances for Chelsea and Tottenham respectively in the Premier League.

Hazard and Bale could be deemed surplus to requirements for new Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos will therefore look to sign Jeremy Doku this summer as a replacement for either Hazard or Bale.

Real Madrid are, however, concerned by Jeremy Doku's lack of potency in front of goal and believe his game is similar to that of Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian has often been a scapegoat at Real Madrid due to his lack of composure in front of goal.

Many clubs are keeping an eye on #Doku with the biggest ones being #Liverpool, #RealMadrid, and #BayernMunich. #Doku visited #Liverpool training ground in 2018 and had a personal meeting with Klopp 😳 — Transfer Guru (@FTransfer_Guru) July 2, 2021

Do Real Madrid really need another winger?

Belgium v Italy - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has a wealth of options in the attacking third at his disposal. Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Vincius Jr, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale will all be keen to nail down a regular place in Ancelotti's starting XI next season.

Jeremy Doku is some player 👏🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/tLQtd6yiUU — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 2, 2021

The presence of a number of talented wingers in the squad means Doku could turn out to be an unnecessary signing, especially if Real Madrid are still hopeful of Hazard coming good in the upcoming campaign.

