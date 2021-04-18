Real Madrid consider move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling - Reports

According to the Daily Star, Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling this summer. The former Liverpool man has lost his place in England and Manchester City's starting line-up to Phil Foden in recent weeks and could therefore look for a move away from the club.

Sterling has grown frustrated with the fact that he is not a regular starter for Pep Guardiola's side this season. The England international's current contract with Manchester City is set to expire in two years which has led to him attracting interest from Real Madrid.

Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in the summer of 2015 in a deal worth £45 million. During his time with the Cityzens, he has helped the club win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three EFL Cups.

Sterling has developed into one of the best forwards in the world during his six years with Manchester City. He has amassed 285 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored an impressive 113 goals.

The 26-year-old has however, managed to score just 13 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City this season. He has scored just one goal in his last 12 appearances. Sterling's sudden dip in form has seen him get relegated to the bench in recent weeks.

Real Madrid are interested in bringing the Manchester City star to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have endured a shaky season under Zinedine Zidane and have spent the last two transfer windows selling and loaning out fringe players to create space in the squad for new signings.

Real Madrid could be ready to make a big-name signing this summer. The club have, however, been linked with moves for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as well.

The right-wing and left-wing positions have been massive sources of concern for Zinedine Zidane in recent years. Real Madrid have been unable to find an appropriate replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese star left the club to join Juventus.

Real Madrid are likely to part ways with Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez this summer. The likes of Vinicius Jr. and Eden Hazard have proven themselves to be highly inconsistent and have failed to gain Zidane's trust. The French manager could therefore, look to sign a goal-scoring winger like Raheem Sterling.