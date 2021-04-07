Real Madrid consider move for Sevilla star -Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a potential replacement for Raphael Varane.

Varane has just one year remaining on his current deal with Real Madrid and has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid view Jules Kounde as a long-term replacement for Raphael Varane. The 22-year-old has developed into one of the best defenders in La Liga since joining Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019.

Real Madrid are facing the prospect of losing Raphael Varane this summer. The French defender has helped the club win three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and four Champions League trophies during his ten-year stint at the club.

The World Cup winner has given no indication of extending his current contract with Real Madrid, which is set to expire in 2022. He reportedly has his heart set on a move to the Premier League.

Los Blancos would reportedly look to cash in on the defender this summer rather than run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next season.

Real Madrid could use the revenue from the potential sale of Raphael Varane to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The youngster has quickly become a key member of Julen Lopetigui's Sevilla squad and has made 39 appearances for the club this season.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Kounde but could look to sign Raphael Varane if Real Madrid decide to sell him.

❗| Real Madrid along with PSG, Manchester United and Barcelona have all shown interest in Jules Koundé. Sevilla expect that his €80m release clause will be triggered sooner, rather than later. @diarioas [🥈] pic.twitter.com/3NpSuoueDu — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 11, 2021

Real Madrid could begin their squad revamp by signing Jules Kounde

Advertisement

Real Madrid reportedly view Jules Kounde as a long-term replacement for Raphael Varane

Real Madrid have endured a hot and cold 2020-21 campaign under Zinedine Zidane. They currently occupy third place in the La Liga table, just three points behind Atletico Madrid.

The Madrid giants are likely to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League after securing a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their quarter-final fixture.

Real Madrid will look to undergo a squad revamp this summer. They will be looking to let go of a number of aging stars as well as players who are approaching the end of their contracts.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen to add some exciting young talent to the squad. Real Madrid have subsequently been linked with the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Jules Kounde.