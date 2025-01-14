Real Madrid consider surprise move to sign 20-year-old Manchester City star in January transfer window: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City attacker Savinho in the winter transfer window, as per CaughtOffside. In addition to the La Liga giants, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also interested in signing the Brazilian winger.

The 20-year-old joined the Etihad outfit in July 2024 for a reported transfer fee of £30 million from French side Troyes. Savinho has played 26 matches for Manchester City across all competitions, scoring one and assisting eight goals.

Before that, Savinho spent a season with Girona on a loan deal from Troyes, where he scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions. As per the report mentioned above, Real Madrid and PSG have a solid interest in Savinho, and they have also sent their scouts to Manchester City's recent matches against West Ham United and Leicester City.

However, the Premier League giants are unwilling to sell the Brazilian attacker in the summer transfer window. Manchester City are happy with the player's progress at Etihad and has no plans to sell him soon. As a result, the deal is unlikely to materialize in the winter transfer window.

English defender Kyle Walker has also revealed that he wants to leave the club in the ongoing window. However, City won't let Savinho leave unless there becomes an issue with the Premier League's profit and Sustainability Rules.

Real Madrid considering a move for 18-year-old Tottenham youngster: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur's Archie Gray, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.net via the Hard Tackle. Los Blancos see Gray as a future investment. However, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham are not willing to sell the 18-year-old defender.

Archie Gray joined the north London club from Leeds United in July 2024 for a reported transfer fee of £30 million. Since then, he has made 24 appearances for Tottenham, playing as a central defender, full-back, and midfielder. Archie Gray has also started six matches for Spurs in the Premier League this season.

Real Madrid are impressed with Archie Gray's recent performances and versatility and see him as a suitable long-term investment. Los Blancos are ready to offer £43 million to Tottenham for signing the 18-year-old defender, but may not be able to give him game time very soon, which could hinder his development.

